New Tata Tiago NRG CNG: All you need to know

The new Tata Tiago NRG CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, etc.

Tata Motors recently introduced the CNG version of the Tiago NRG in the Indian market. The new Tata Tiago NRG CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the third CNG car in Tata Motors’ Indian portfolio after the Tiago and the Tigor CNG which were launched early this year. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Tata Tiago NRG CNG: Engine specs

Powering the Tata Tiago NRG CNG is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, bi-fuel petrol engine that does its duty in the Tiago and Tigor CNG too. This motor churns out 84 bhp & 113 Nm in petrol mode and 72 bhp & 95 Nm in the CNG mode. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and its fuel efficiency hasn’t been revealed yet.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched: Priced from Rs 3.80 lakh

Tata Tiago NRG CNG: Design and features

In terms of design, the CNG version of the Tata Tiago NRG remains identical to its petrol-only counterpart. This cross-hatch gets a high ground clearance, rugged body claddings, a dual-tone roof with roof rails, and charcoal black interiors. Also, since it’s offered in the higher trims, the Tiago NRG gets creature comforts like a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, etc.

Watch Video | Tata Tiago NRG First Look:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Tiago NRG CNG: Price and rivals

Tiago NRG CNG Variant Price (ex-showroom) XT NRG iCNG Rs 7.40 lakh XZ NRG iCNG Rs 7.80 lakh

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago NRG CNG in two variants: XT and XZ, with prices ranging from Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Tata Tigor EV with 315 km range launched: Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.