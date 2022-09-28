New Tata Tiago EV – All you need to know

Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about the most affordable electric car in India.

The newly-launched Tata Tiago EV is India’s most affordable electric car at the moment, priced at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. Also, the Tiago EV helps Tata Motors expand its electric portfolio as the carmaker now has a hatchback, sedan, and an SUV in its EV lineup. Let’s take a closer look at the new Tata Tiago EV and tell you all you need to know about the newest electric hatchback in the Indian market.

Price and variants

The Tata Tiago EV is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Tiago is available in 4 basic trims further divided based on battery pack sizes and is available in a total of 7 variants. The range-topping model, the Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux with the 24 kWh battery costs Rs 11.79 lakh ex-showroom.

Battery Pack Charging Option Variant Price 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE Rs 8.49 lakh 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs 9.09 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs 9.99 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Rs 10.79 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.79 lakh

Battery pack, range, and charging

The new Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options, a 19.2 kWh pack and a larger 24 kWh pack. The 19.2 kWh battery pack makes 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque while offering a claimed range of 250 km. The larger 24 kWh battery pack makes 74 bhp and 114 Nm of torque while offering a claimed range of 315 km.

When it comes to recharging, the Tata Tiago can be charged using a DC fast charger, which recharges the battery pack from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while the 7.2 kW AC charger takes 3 hours and 36 minutes to recharge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent.

Features

The Tata Tiago EV is feature-rich when taking its pricing into account. The Tiago EV gets cruise control, leatherette seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, automatic AC, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and much more.

Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The Tiago is a four-star rated car by NCAP.

Competition

The new Tata Tiago EV has no direct competition, as it is the only electric hatchback in India at the moment. The closest rival to the new Tiago EV is the Tata Tigor, the sedan based on the Tiago, however, it will cater to customers looking for a sedan.