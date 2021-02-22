New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

How much are you missing if you opt for the lower-priced Harrier? Or how exactly is the Tata Safari different from the Harrier has been explained in this article.

So, finally a hallowed nameplate is back again courtesy the Tata Safari. The Tata Safari has been launched in India in its new avatar and a much modern one at that. This new Tata Safari is built on the OMEGA ARC platform that also underpins the Harrier. Now much has been said on how the new Tata Safari isn’t really a patch on the older one as it makes do without 4×4 as well as a ladder frame chassis. So, how much are you missing if you opt for the lower-priced Harrier? Or how exactly is the Safari different from the Harrier – let’s exclude the two extra seats for now. Go ahead, scroll and find for yourself.

Pricing

The Tata Harrier being the donor car, gets a lower entry-level price tag. The Tata Harrier price starts from Rs 14 lakh while the Safari begins from Rs 14.69 lakh, ex-showroom. This gap widens when we see the other trims. For example, the top-spec Harrier XZA Plus Camo edition is priced at Rs 20.46 lakh, the Safari in its Adventure Persona version is for Rs 21.45 lakh, ex-showroom. If one wants an affordable Harrier automatic, they get it from the XT onwards for Rs 16.50 lakh whereas the Safari automatic begins from Rs 17.25 lakh. The extra seats do play in and one needs to pay around Rs 75,000 to a lakh more for the same.

One can buy the Safari in both six as well as seven seat version. With the Harrier, you have more variants to choose from and a higher chance of getting confused whereas the Safari is available in a handful of trims at the moment. If you choose the Tata Harrier, there are discounts going on it while the Safari with the virtue of being a new product, has none so far.

Price difference between Tata Harrier and Safari

Price Tata Harrier Tata Safari Price XE manual (Rs 14 lakh) XE manual (Rs 14.69 lakh) Price XM manual (Rs 15.25 lakh) XM manual (Rs 16 lakh) Price XMA (Rs 16.5 lakh) XMA (Rs 17.25 lakh) Price XT manual (Rs 16.50 lakh) XT manual (Rs 17.45 lakh) Price XT Camo (Rs 16.70 lakh) Price XT Dark Edition (Rs 16.70 lakh) Price XT+ (Rs 17.30 lakh) XT+ manual (Rs 18.25 lakh) Price XT+ Dark Edition (Rs 17.50 lakh) Price XT+ Camo (Rs 17.50 lakh) Price XZ (Rs 17.80 lakh) XZ manual (Rs 19.15 lakh) Price XZA (Rs 19.05 lakh) XZA (Rs 20.40 lakh) Price XZ Dark Edition (Rs 18 lakh) Price XZA Dark Edition (Rs 19.24 lakh) Price XZ DT (Rs 18 lakh) Price XZA DT (Rs 19.24 lakh) Price XZ Camo (Rs 18 lakh) Price XZA Camo (Rs 19.24 lakh) Price XZ+ (Rs 19.05 lakh) XZ+ manual (Rs 19.99 lakh) Price XZA+ (Rs 20.25 lakh) XZA+ (Rs 21.25 lakh) Price XZ+ Dark Edition (Rs 19.24 lakh) XZ+ Adventure manual (Rs 20.20 lakh) Price XZA+ Dark Edition (Rs 20.45 lakh) XZA+ Adventure (Rs 21.45 lakh) Price XZ+ Camo (Rs 19.24 lakh) Price XZA+ Camo (Rs 20.45 lakh) Price XZ+ DT (Rs 19.24 lakh) Price XZA+ DT (Rs 20.45 lakh)

Visual changes

From the front, it will be difficult to figure out which one of the two is coming your way. The Safari is 80mm taller as well as 60mm longer than the Harrier. There is no change to the wheelbase and it is common – 2,741mm. On the Tata Safari, you get 18-inch alloys whereas the Harrier rides on 17-inch units. It is only after the C-pillar that you notice the raised dimensions of the Safari – roofwise. There is also the rear spoiler on offer and the connected tail light.

Inside, there isn’t much of a difference in the layout, however the Safari gets charging ports in all three rows – six in all. Oyster white leatherette upholstery has been used here while a grey-ashwood trim has been used for the dash. An electronic parking brake has been given in the Safari while the Harrier receives a conventional (?) handbrake. Storage bins are also placed in the last row.

Both the cars use the same engine as well as transmission. The service costs should also be relatively the same except that the Safari’s rear disc pads will be costlier than the drum units of the Harrier.

