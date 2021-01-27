New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

The Tata Safari will be launched soon, and it will come with a set of new features and offered in a set of trims. We try and explain what features will be standard, and what the higher models will offer.

Tata Motors has revealed most of the juicy details about the all-new Tata Safari. We know that it will be powered by the same 170hp, 2.0-litre, turbo diesel motor as the Harrier. It will also come with the option of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. At the official debut of the Tata Safari, the Indian automaker announced that the Safari will be offered in six variants. Although the list we have seems to be an abridged version. The Tata Safari will come in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. At the official launch, we expect the full extensive list to be revealed. But till then here is an idea of what the Tata Safari will offer in each variant.

Tata Safari XE Variant Features

Rake & Reach adjustable steering wheel

Projector Headlamps

Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP

Hill Hold Assist

Roll Over Mitigation

All-Disc Brakes

Boss Mode (Front Passenger Seat control for rear occupant)

Tata Safari XM Variant Features

Builds on features of XE Trim

Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport)

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Steering Mounted Controls

Front Fog Lamps

Rear Wiper Washer

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Tata Safari XT Variant Features

Builds on features of XM trim

8 Speakers

Automatic Climate Control

Rain Sensing Wipers

Auto headlamps

Electronically Adjust and Folding ORVMs

Push Button Start

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Ambient Mood Lighting

Tyre Pressure Monitors

Auto-Dimming IRVM

iRA Connected Car Technology

Tata Safari XZ Variant Features

Builds on features of XT Trim

Xenon HID Projector Headlamps

Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Leatherette Upholstery

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Wet, Rough)

Larger 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

9 JBL Premium Speakers with Subwoofer, Amplifier

7-inch Colour TFT Digital Instrument Cluster

Curtain + Side Airbags (6 Airbags)

Hill Descent Control

6-way Powered Driver Seat with Lumbar Adjust

Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold

18-inch Machines Alloy Wheels

6-seat (Captain Seat Second Row option)

The Safari XT+ and XZ+ models offer the same features as the XT and XZ respectively. Currently, the only feature we are aware of which the + models will offer is the large panoramic sunroof. We expect the automatic option to be available from the XM variant onwards. This would mean that it would add more variants — XMA, XTA, XTA+, XZA, XZA+ to the lineup.

The Tata Safari will have to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, but the segment will soon see the arrival of the new generation Mahindra XUV500, while Jeep is also working on a three-row SUV based on the Compass. We expect the Tata Safari to be priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

