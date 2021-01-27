New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

The Tata Safari will be launched soon, and it will come with a set of new features and offered in a set of trims. We try and explain what features will be standard, and what the higher models will offer.

By:January 27, 2021 4:56 PM

Tata Motors has revealed most of the juicy details about the all-new Tata Safari. We know that it will be powered by the same 170hp, 2.0-litre, turbo diesel motor as the Harrier. It will also come with the option of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. At the official debut of the Tata Safari, the Indian automaker announced that the Safari will be offered in six variants. Although the list we have seems to be an abridged version. The Tata Safari will come in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. At the official launch, we expect the full extensive list to be revealed. But till then here is an idea of what the Tata Safari will offer in each variant.

Tata Safari XE Variant Features

  • Rake & Reach adjustable steering wheel
  • Projector Headlamps
  • Dual Airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • ESP
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Roll Over Mitigation
  • All-Disc Brakes
  • Boss Mode (Front Passenger Seat control for rear occupant)

Tata Safari XM Variant Features

  • Builds on features of XE Trim
  • Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport)
  • The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Steering Mounted Controls
  • Front Fog Lamps
  • Rear Wiper Washer
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps

Tata Safari XT Variant Features

  • Builds on features of XM trim
  • 8 Speakers
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Auto headlamps
  • Electronically Adjust and Folding ORVMs
  • Push Button Start
  • 18-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Ambient Mood Lighting
  • Tyre Pressure Monitors
  • Auto-Dimming IRVM
  • iRA Connected Car Technology

Tata Safari XZ Variant Features

  • Builds on features of XT Trim
  • Xenon HID Projector Headlamps
  • Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
  • Leatherette Upholstery
  • Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Wet, Rough)
  • Larger 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • 9 JBL Premium Speakers with Subwoofer, Amplifier
  • 7-inch Colour TFT Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Curtain + Side Airbags (6 Airbags)
  • Hill Descent Control
  • 6-way Powered Driver Seat with Lumbar Adjust
  • Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold
  • 18-inch Machines Alloy Wheels
  • 6-seat (Captain Seat Second Row option)

The Safari XT+ and XZ+ models offer the same features as the XT and XZ respectively. Currently, the only feature we are aware of which the + models will offer is the large panoramic sunroof. We expect the automatic option to be available from the XM variant onwards. This would mean that it would add more variants — XMA, XTA, XTA+, XZA, XZA+ to the lineup.

The Tata Safari will have to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, but the segment will soon see the arrival of the new generation Mahindra XUV500, while Jeep is also working on a three-row SUV based on the Compass. We expect the Tata Safari to be priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Gulf Oil enters EV market: Invests in UK's Indra charging solutions tech company

Gulf Oil enters EV market: Invests in UK's Indra charging solutions tech company

Vehicle Scrappage Policy to be implemented from April 2022: State Govt approvals pending

Vehicle Scrappage Policy to be implemented from April 2022: State Govt approvals pending

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Upcoming Skoda Kushaq details officially revealed: Engine, Specs, Features and more

Upcoming Skoda Kushaq details officially revealed: Engine, Specs, Features and more

Toyota hopeful of Scrappage Policy in 2021 Union Budget to boost demand

Toyota hopeful of Scrappage Policy in 2021 Union Budget to boost demand

Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

Kia Motors India becomes fastest carmaker to reach 2 lakh sales: Top variants of Seltos, Sonet in demand

Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more

Sub-compact SUVs with highest boot space: Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more