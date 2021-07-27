New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

Since its launch earlier this year, Tata Motors has already reached the 10,000 unit production milestone of the revived Tata Safari SUV.

By:July 27, 2021 12:19 PM

The 10,000th unit of the Tata Safari has officially rolled off the production line. Tata Motors is celebrating this milestone for the new avatar of the Safari. Tata Motors had discontinued the body-on-frame designed older Safari Storme and then revived the Safari badge with the current generation 3-row seating SUV based on the Land Rover D8 architecture. The new Tata Safari was launched back in February 2021. In the first four months on sale, Tata claims that the first 9,900 units were rolled out and in its fifth month of production, the new Safari has crossed the 10,000 unit milestone.

The new Safari is manufactured at the Tata Motors manufacturing facility in Pune. The SUV is offered only with a diesel engine sourced from FCA. It is the same 170hp 2.0-litre, turbo diesel found in the Jeep Compass. It is offered with a 6-speed manual and a Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic transmission. The Safari currently holds a 25.2% market share in the 6/7 seat high SUV segment. Additionally, Tata Motors holds 41.2% in the High SUV segment with the Safari and the Harrier models combined in the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months.  Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history.”

The Tata Safari faces competition from the MG Hector Plus and the new Hyundai Alcazar in the compact 3-row seating SUV space. Additionally, Jeep will also be introducing a 3-row SUV model based on the Compass sometime in 2022.

Watch our comparison video between the Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar here:

Tata Motors is confirmed to launch a new product on August 4, 2021, which it claims will be “Tough” and “Sporty”. Reports suggest that it could be the BS6 version of the Tata Tiago NRG crossover. However, we await confirmation from the manufacturer for further details. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more.

