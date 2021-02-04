New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

The resurrection of the Safari name commercially now has an official date. The Tata Safari will be launched later this month, but it will need to be aggressive with its pricing for success. Here’s why.

By:February 4, 2021 11:23 AM

The Tata Safari will see its revival later this month. The brand new Tata Safari will be launched on February 22, 2021. Tata Motors has confirmed that its official website and its dealer partners are now accepting bookings for the new SUV. Tata Motors is accepting a booking amount of Rs 30,000 for pre-orders. The vehicle is now available at dealerships for display and test drives. The biggest question about the new Safari is that; is it worthy of the iconic badge moving away from a traditional body-on-frame design to modern monocoque construction. We recently drove the all-new Tata Safari, you can read our review here, or watch the video review below.

The new Safari uses the same platform as the Tata Harrier. From the front, the Safari stays identical to the Harrier in styling with a subtle tweak to the front grille. It features larger 18-inch alloy wheels but is 60 mm longer at the rear to accommodate an extra row of seats at the back inside. The roof rails have been styled to resemble the “Stepped Roof” design, a signature of the original Safari. The rear tailgate is also more upright to give it the boxy SUV look.

The cabin is also the same as the Harrier in styling. But again with subtle tweaks like the ashwood-trim on the dash with white upholstery on the seats. The 8.8-inch touchscreen has been borrowed from the Harrier as well and so is the coloured MID for the driver instrumentation. As standard, the Safari will be offered with a 7-seat configuration. However, with the higher-spec models, one can opt for a 6-seat configuration with more plush captain seats in the second row. The third-row seats in the Safari have been designed with adult occupants in mind. Read/watch our review to know more about what the new Safari has to offer. The Safari will be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec Diesel Engine that is good for 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual as standard, while a 6-speed automatic will be optional.

Tata Safari: Aggressive approach is must

But for the new Safari needs to be a success, Tata will not only have to price the SUV aggressively, not just competitively. The Safari will not offer a 4×4 option, so convincing the enthusiast demographic will be of importance for the brand name. Additionally, The Tata Safari will soon have still competition from the likes of the upcoming Jeep 7-seat SUV which will be based on the Compass, as well as the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 to fend off. With aggressive pricing, Tata Motors can leverage the iconic Safari brand to make the new-generation SUV a success.

