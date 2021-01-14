New Tata Safari design out! Production starts in Pune plant: Bookings to open soon

Tata Safari nameplate has a strong recall and has ruled the SUV market for more than two decades. Tata Motors has now unveiled the SUV and confirmed that the bookings will begin soon.

By:January 14, 2021 12:50 PM

Tata Motors today unveiled the new Tata Safari during a flag-off ceremony held at its Pune plant, rolling out the very first unit. The new Safari will be launched in India sometime this month with bookings set to open soon. Until then, Tata Motors also launched an AR (augmented reality) experience for the car. The Tata Safari Imaginator boasts interactive features to allow customers to explore the Safari virtually from the comfort of their homes.

The new Tata Safari is based on Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language prominent grille, a stepped roof, and an overall premium appeal. The interior of the Safari will get a premium finish with an Oyster White theme and an Ash Wood dashboard.

The Safari is Tata Motors’ flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We first saw the new Safari as the Tata Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year, which was essentially slated to be a seven-seat version of the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors announced earlier in January that the Gravitas would, in fact, be re-introduced as the new Tata Safari.

The 2021 Tata Safari is built on Tata Motors’ OMEGARC platform which also underpins the Harrier. Not many details have been revealed of the interior of the car but expect features that we’ve seen in the Harrier, plus additional ones like wireless charging, power-operated seats, etc.

Also read: What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

It is expected to come powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine from the Harrier, possibly in the same state of tune with 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. There may be an option of a new turbo petrol engine paired with a DCT. While the Harrier does not have a 4X4 drive system, it is yet to be seen if the Safari would feature one, as it would also add to the cost substantially.

The Tata Safari Imaginator suite can easily be accessed on smartphones which would allow customers to walk around a virtual Safari or choose to step inside it. The AR experience can be accessed through cars.tatamotors.com/suv/safari/ar.

