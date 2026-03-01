New Tata Punch EV review: A battery that finally punches its weight

Real-world range of 350 km with AC, bigger battery, new cell chemistry, and sporty acceleration

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) cannot be, and shouldn’t be, judged by their size, but by their capability. Any SUV that can easily traverse off-road conditions is a good SUV. If it’s an electric, it also has to be good on range, power, and value. I drove the new Tata Punch EV to test how good it is in each of these areas.

What is it?

Although the Punch has been around as a petrol variant since 2021, and as an EV variant since 2024, the new EV is the biggest change ever, with battery size increased from 25 to 30 kWh in entry variants, and from 35 to 40 kWh in top variants. Also, it now uses LFP prismatic cells, which are denser and more thermally stable than the previous ones.

I drove the 40-kWh version, ideal for both everyday city use and short intercity trips.

How’s the design?

EVs don’t have an engine and don’t need a radiator grille, so the front is flat and neat. Under the bonnet is a tiny 16-litre frunk (front trunk), which is good enough only to keep your charging cable.

Inside the cabin, almost every button is a touchscreen. It remains a compact SUV, but offers good space for four adults due to the flat floor. All seats have good thigh support, and even the boot space (almost 360 litres) is good for a car this size.

How does it drive?

Shift the rotary dial to ‘D’, select the Sport mode, and let the car fly. The new Punch EV now hits a ton in just 9 seconds – shaving half a second off the previous model and matching the turbocharged Hyundai Creta.

All along, there are minimal vibrations inside the cabin, and the motor produces a barely audible whining sound.

Off the road, the Punch EV rides even better – the suspension is such that it feels like it is riding on rubber and doesn’t produce a ‘thud’ sound when you ride over potholes.

Real range is good – my test unit showed 384 km at 100% charge without AC, and 350 km with AC on (which is close to Tata’s real-world claim).

Charging convenience has also seen a massive leap. With fast charging support, the 40-kWh battery can charge from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes. For a quick break, you can top up 135 km of real-world range in 15-20 minutes, provided you get access to a 120-kW superfast charger. But even on 60-kW chargers, expect range addition of 75-100 km in 15-20 minutes.

What I didn’t like

– Beyond 100 km/h, the rate of acceleration drops – possibly to save the battery from getting drained fast.

– Although the petrol Punch has rear AC vents, the EV doesn’t have.

– The rotary gear-shift selector is really lazy, especially when you’re trying to shift quickly from Parking/Reverse to Drive mode.

Should you buy it?

The pricing is aggressive. The top-end Empowered+ S 40-kWh variant is priced at Rs 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom, but if you want an EV just for the city, the Smart 30-kWh variant for Rs 9.69 lakh (and just Rs 6.49 lakh under battery rental, plus Rs 2.6 per km) is a good option. It doesn’t wow you in any particular area, but it finally does everything an entry-level electric SUV should, making it a complete, no-compromise package for the mainstream buyer.