New Tata Nexon facelift revealed ahead of launch

New Tata Nexon revealed ahead of its official launch on September 14. Here’s what to expect.

Tata Motors has unveiled the updated Nexon facelift ahead of its official launch on the 14th of September. The new Tata Nexon gets a heavily updated exterior design, along with a revised interior and added features, making the best-selling SUV for Tata more appealing.

The same design will be seen on the upcoming Nexon EV as well, along with the refreshed interior. Let’s take a detailed look at the new Tata Nexon and the updates the vehicle gets.

Tata Nexon facelift exterior

The new Nexon looks much sleeker thanks to the redesigned DRL, headlights and front section. The Nexon gets a revised front bumper with bi-functional LED headlamps, along with a new wheel design. Towards the rear, the Nexon gets a new bumper design along with new tail lamps that are connected.

The new Tata Nexon facelift will be available in six colour options: purple, blue, grey, dark grey, white and red.

Tata Nexon facelift interior and features

The interior of the Nexon has also seen a major overhaul and the SUV gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, touch-operated FATC panel, JBL speakers, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, height-adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, rear AC vents, connected car teach and more.

Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, electronic stability control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more.

Tata Nexon facelift engine specifications

The new Tata Nexon facelift will be offered in ICE and EV formats. The ICE version will get a 118bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The other engine on offer is a 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

The electric version of the Nexon will also retain the same battery packs – a 30.2kWh battery pack with 312km range and a 40.5kWh battery pack with 453km range – while charging options include a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW AC charger.