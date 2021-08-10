New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What’s new

The Tata Harrier and Safari models now have a new mid-spec trim with the introduction of the XTA+ variant. It offers the 6-speed auto-box with other features like the panoramic sunroof.

By:August 10, 2021 1:41 PM

Tata Motors has launched a new automatic mid-spec trim for the Harrier and Safari SUVs. The new Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ models include the 6-speed automatic transmission option, along with some features from the higher trim levels. The Harrier XTA+ is priced at Rs 19.14 lakh, while the Safari XTA+ will cost Rs 19.34 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Both the Safari and Harrier come with the sole diesel engine powertrain option. The Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine is good for 170hp and 350Nm of torque. In the XTA+ trim, it will be paired with the Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission. Mechanically, there is no change in the XTA+ when compared to other automatic Harrier and Safari models.

The features list in the Harrier XTA+ offer auto on projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch allow wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers and a panoramic sunroof. In the Safari XTA+, Tata will also add iRA connected car features, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

The Tata Harrier competes against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the MG Hector. The Safari on the other hand rivals the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. In addition, it would also compete against the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. However, Tata Motors currently holds 41.2% market share in this very segment as of Q1 FY22. Tata Motors hopes that the XTA+ models of the Harrier and Safari will help gain more market share in the High SUV space.

