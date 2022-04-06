New Tata electric SUV concept unveil LIVE UPDATES: Specifications, Range, Features, Images

Tata Motors is all set to reveal a new electric SUV concept today. The carmaker has not revealed any details about the product or given us a name. But we do know that this is going to be an all-new vehicle and it will be an SUV that will run on electricity. We know that Tata Motors has been making constant efforts in the EV space and already has two electric vehicles in the market – Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Both vehicles have been updated with a longer-range battery and made even more accessible. This makes us wonder, what will be Tata’s next step in this story of ‘EV’olution?
Tata’s other EVs so far have been based on existing ICE-powered cars. If this is indeed an all-new product, it could be based on an entirely new platform as well. This would allow the manufacturer to have more flexibility in terms of designing a car that can deliver more range and better dynamics as well.
Tata Motors captured the interest of many Indians when they mentioned the Sierra name at the 2020 Auto Expo. This beloved SUV from the 90s has not been in production for a while. The name was seen on a new concept vehicle at the Auto Expo, one that was also electric. However, we are not entirely convinced that the product that will be showcased today is the same one.
It is no secret that SUVs are the flavour of the season and have been for a while now. Tata has four SUVs in its lineup catering to almost all kinds of requirements. The smallest of the lot is Punch while Safari covers the top-end.
Tata Motors has been investing in its EV portfolio for a while now. They already have the Tigor EV and Nexon EV selling in India for a starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
Welcome! You join us for a rather electric announcement from Tata Motors. The company will be unveiling a new electric SUV concept and we shall bring you minute-to-minute updates on the same.