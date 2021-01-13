New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

The new Altroz iTurbo will be offered across three trim levels namely XT, XZ, and XZ+. Bookings start tomorrow and the price announcement will take place on 22nd January. More details below!

The wait ends today as the Tata Altroz iTurbo has finally been unveiled in India. The new model rubs shoulders against the likes of some of the most fun hatchbacks like the 2020 Hyundai i20 turbo and the Volkswagen Polo TSI in the segment. Tata Altroz iTurbo gets a new blue colour option better known as Harbour Blue. Apart from the new colour option, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo also gets an all-black roof that certainly steps up the desirability quotient of the sporty-looking hatch. Now talking of interiors, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo gets light grey interiors with leather seats. In terms of features, the Altroz iTurbo offers automatic headlamps along with rain-sensing wiper, automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a wearable key and push start-stop button among many.

Moreover, there is an Xpress Cool feature on offer and as the name suggests, it can cool the cabin faster, 70 percent to be precise. The newly introduced Altroz iTurbo also gets Tata’s iRA technology that offers a range of connected functions. Moreover, just like the new MG Hector, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo can also understand ‘Hinglish’ and can understand as many as 70 commands in the everyday language that we Indians use.

Tata Altroz iTurbo feature list across three trim levels:

Now, here comes the most exciting part! The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, that is good for producing respective power and torque 108 hp and 140 Nm. Thanks to this, the car can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in under 12 seconds. The new turbo variant gets two drive modes namely City and Sport and is currently being offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox as of now. The company is claiming a fuel efficiency of 18.13 kmpl for the Altroz iTurbo.

The new Altroz iTurbo will be offered across three trim levels namely XT, XZ, and XZ+. Bookings for the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will start tomorrow and the price announcement will take place on 22nd January, so keep watching this space for all the dope!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.