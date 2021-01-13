New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

The new Altroz iTurbo will be offered across three trim levels namely XT, XZ, and XZ+. Bookings start tomorrow and the price announcement will take place on 22nd January. More details below!

By:Updated: Jan 13, 2021 1:17 PM

 

The wait ends today as the Tata Altroz iTurbo has finally been unveiled in India. The new model rubs shoulders against the likes of some of the most fun hatchbacks like the 2020 Hyundai i20 turbo and the Volkswagen Polo TSI in the segment. Tata Altroz iTurbo gets a new blue colour option better known as Harbour Blue. Apart from the new colour option, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo also gets an all-black roof that certainly steps up the desirability quotient of the sporty-looking hatch. Now talking of interiors, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo gets light grey interiors with leather seats. In terms of features, the Altroz iTurbo offers automatic headlamps along with rain-sensing wiper, automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a wearable key and push start-stop button among many.

Moreover, there is an Xpress Cool feature on offer and as the name suggests, it can cool the cabin faster, 70 percent to be precise. The newly introduced Altroz iTurbo also gets Tata’s iRA technology that offers a range of connected functions. Moreover, just like the new MG Hector, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo can also understand ‘Hinglish’ and can understand as many as 70 commands in the everyday language that we Indians use.

Tata Altroz iTurbo feature list across three trim levels:

Now, here comes the most exciting part! The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, that is good for producing respective power and torque 108 hp and 140 Nm. Thanks to this, the car can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in under 12 seconds. The new turbo variant gets two drive modes namely City and Sport and is currently being offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox as of now. The company is claiming a fuel efficiency of 18.13 kmpl for the Altroz iTurbo.

The new Altroz iTurbo will be offered across three trim levels namely XT, XZ, and XZ+. Bookings for the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will start tomorrow and the price announcement will take place on 22nd January, so keep watching this space for all the dope!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start