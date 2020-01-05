New Suzuki Jimny body kit looks like a mini Ford Bronco: Public debut at 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon

The Suzuki Jimny has been on sale globally for over a year and in that period, Japanese auto design company, Damd has given us versions of the Jimny that can make it look like mani versions of the G-Wagon and Land Rover Defender. This year, they show that their sense of humour just doesn’t end there as at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon, they will showcase two new design concepts based on the Jimny.

The first concept is a body kit on the Suzuki Jimny that looks like a Ford Bronco. They call it the Jimny Dronco and it looks very retro, cute version of the Jimny that looks like the iconic Ford SUV. The Dronco sees a similar shade of light blue which it uses for its exterior paint. The rear top quarter of the compact SUV is finished in white for the dual-tone effect from the old Bronco. The front grille, and the front and rear bumpers are finished in the same white paint and are made of steel and the whole car's paint has been designed to have an ageing effect for a patina’d styled look. The rear of the Dronco also features a steel ladder to access the roof and the wheels are designed as steel rims finished in white for that perfect retro look.

The second concept that Damd will debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon this year pays homage to the original Suzuki Jimny LJ10 from 1970. Finished in yellow paint, this model is called ‘The Roots’. Like the Dronco, the top rear quarter and roof of the SUV are finished in white, and so is the front bumper. The wheels, although finished in black and the spare wheel is mounted on the tail-gate, the tyres feature a bespoke tread pattern. The front grille on ‘The Roots’ is similar o the original Jimny LJ10 with multiple horizontal slats and round headlights on the metal grille.

Both models pay homage to American and Japanese SUVs from the 70s. While the interior of neither of these models has been revealed, some glimpses visible from the released images reveal that they will get retro-styled upholstery. Damd isn't currently selling parts for these concepts as yet, but they will announce the pricing sometime in 2002.

The team at Damd have posted a detailed walk around of the two concepts on their Youtube channel. Although, it is all in Japanese, it does provide a closer look at both cars and the extremely desirable work they have done.