New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

Hyundai Stargazer will draw inspiration from the more premium Staria MPV. It is expected to be one of the most stylish MPVs to go on sale in the Indian market.

Hyundai is developing a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-rivaling MPV, which is reported to be christened as Stargazer. The carmaker has been testing the Stargazer MPV on international soil, and the prototype is yet to make its appearance on the Indian roads. In a fresh set of spy images, which interestingly come from Indonesia, the MPV has managed to give a glimpse of its Staria-like headlamp assembly. For starters, the Staria is a bigger and more luxurious MPV from Hyundai, which is currently on sale in international markets only. The Stargazer is being developed specifically for emerging markets, like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.

The Stargazer gets a stance that is very typical of an MPV. On the front, it features a massive grille and vertically split headlamps. The headlamp cluster comprises multiple LED elements. Since the front facet of the test prototype is heavily-camouflaged, a lot of details remain hidden. It is, however, expected to get a bar-like LED DRL, as seen on the Staria. Moreover, the front face comprises a stubby bonnet that makes for a short-stubby nose.

In the Indonesian market, the Stargazer will go against the likes of Mitsubishi Xpander and Nissan Livinia. In India, it is expected to rub shoulders with Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Toyota Innova Crysta. To do so, the Hyundai MPV will come with a loaded cabin. The features list is assumed to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the Bose sound system. In addition, it might also get ventilated seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and the option of captain chairs in the middle row.

For the powertrain options, the Stargazer might borrow the 1.5L petrol and diesel engines from the Creta. Both of these engines put out 115 PS of peak power. However, the torque output of the petrol motor is rated at 144 Nm, whereas the oil burner churns out 250 Nm of max torque. Both of these engines are likely to be offered with manual and automatic transmission choices. Expect the Stargazer to makes its way to the Indian market by next year only.

