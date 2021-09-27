New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

Hyundai Stargazer will draw inspiration from the more premium Staria MPV. It is expected to be one of the most stylish MPVs to go on sale in the Indian market.

By:September 27, 2021 11:46 AM

 

Hyundai is developing a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-rivaling MPV, which is reported to be christened as Stargazer. The carmaker has been testing the Stargazer MPV on international soil, and the prototype is yet to make its appearance on the Indian roads. In a fresh set of spy images, which interestingly come from Indonesia, the MPV has managed to give a glimpse of its Staria-like headlamp assembly. For starters, the Staria is a bigger and more luxurious MPV from Hyundai, which is currently on sale in international markets only. The Stargazer is being developed specifically for emerging markets, like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.

The Stargazer gets a stance that is very typical of an MPV. On the front, it features a massive grille and vertically split headlamps. The headlamp cluster comprises multiple LED elements. Since the front facet of the test prototype is heavily-camouflaged, a lot of details remain hidden. It is, however, expected to get a bar-like LED DRL, as seen on the Staria. Moreover, the front face comprises a stubby bonnet that makes for a short-stubby nose.

In the Indonesian market, the Stargazer will go against the likes of Mitsubishi Xpander and Nissan Livinia. In India, it is expected to rub shoulders with Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Toyota Innova Crysta. To do so, the Hyundai MPV will come with a loaded cabin. The features list is assumed to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the Bose sound system. In addition, it might also get ventilated seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and the option of captain chairs in the middle row.

For the powertrain options, the Stargazer might borrow the 1.5L petrol and diesel engines from the Creta. Both of these engines put out 115 PS of peak power. However, the torque output of the petrol motor is rated at 144 Nm, whereas the oil burner churns out 250 Nm of max torque. Both of these engines are likely to be offered with manual and automatic transmission choices. Expect the Stargazer to makes its way to the Indian market by next year only.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of