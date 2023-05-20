New spy shots of 2024 Tata Safari: ADAS, EV trim, features

The 2024 Safari is expected to offer minor updates in the cabin as Tata Motors recently introduced a range of new features, including ADAS.

Tata Motors has been busy updating its portfolio and introducing new limited editions, but some of the vehicles like the Safari will soon be receiving a mid-life facelift. Recently, the heavily camouflaged three-row SUV was caught testing in Bengaluru. With the Safari sales figures falling behind its rivals like the Mahindra XUV700 and even the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata is working overtime testing the 2024 version, which is expected to be launched next year.

Image: DriveSpark

2024 Tata Safari: Exteriors

Going by the latest images of the Safari test mule, the SUV will get a new horizontal designed front grille instead of the arrow shaped motifs which the current version gets. Tata sticks to the split headlight style, but the 2024 avatar will sport vertically shaped design replacing the angular ones. The honeycomb air dam is also replaced with horizontal slats.

From the side profile, the new Safari looks identical though it sports new all-black alloy wheels. The rear comes across pretty much the same as the current model but it’s expected to get new tail light cluster.

2024 Tata Safari: Interiors and features

The 2024 Safari is expected to offer minor updates in the cabin as Tata Motors recently introduced a range of new features. The most important equipment that the current Safari comes with is Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Apart from this the Tata flagship gets front and second row ventilated seats, 6-way powered driver seat with lumbar support, a panoramic roof, 360-degree camera and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).

Image: DriveSpark

2024 Tata Safari: Specifications

There have been reports that Tata Motors might introduce a petrol powertrain, but as of now, there is no confirmation from the automobile manufacturer. The Safari will continue to offer the 168bhp 2-litre diesel with 350Nm of torque. It will be offered in both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter transmissions.

By showcasing the Harrier EV at the 2023 Auto Expo, an all-electric Safari version won’t be too far behind. At the moment, no details on the specifications have been disclosed by Tata Motors.

