New Skoda Superb Sportline launched at a price of Rs 28.99 lakh: Here’s what mid-spec variant offers

The new Skoda Sportline has been launched in India at a price of Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Sportline variant for the Skoda Superb has arrived for the petrol as well as diesel engine options. While the price mentioned above is for the petrol variant, the diesel Sportline trim will set you back by Rs 31.49 lakh. The new Sportline has been positioned between the Style and the Lauren Klement variants of the Superb. The new Sportline has been launched in India in three colour options namely Velvet Red, Moon White and Steel Grey. In terms of visuals, the new Skoda Superb Sportline gets the similar treatment as the Octavia VRS. Starting with the cosmetic changes, the new Skoda Superb Sportline gets a black grille up front along with a rear lip spoiler. The new variant also sports new 17-inch alloy wheels along with the Sportline badging.

The interiors of the new Skoda Superb Sportline also get a sportier treatment. The cabin of the new Sportline is now all-black and the flat bottom steering wheel enhances the style quotient. The car also gets paddle shifters and the seats are wrapped in Alcantara leather with integrated headrests and silver stitching for a premium feel.

Skoda Superb Sportline rear

Powering the new Skoda Superb Sportline is 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that sheds out 180 bhp of power along with 300 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine is good for shedding out 177 bhp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 350 Nm. Both engines are mated to a DSG automatic transmission. Prime features on the Sportline include 10-colour ambient lighting, rear view camera, three-stage climate control and more. The new Skoda Superb Sportline locks horns with the likes of the Honda Accord and Volkswagen Passat in the luxury sedan territory. Stay tuned for more updates!