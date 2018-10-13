New Skoda Superb Sportline bookings open: Clearest images out before launch

The new Skoda Superb Sportline has been spotted in India in a completely undisguised state. The new variant of the Skoda Superb is expected to be launched in the country in the coming days and will be positioned between the Style and top end Lauren & Klement trims. Bookings for the new Skoda Superb Sportline variant have begun unofficially at the company's dealerships across India at a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. The new Skoda Superb Sportline gets new features along with some cosmetic updates while mechanicals remains the same.

Skoda Superb Sportline rear

Starting with the visual changes, the new Skoda Sportline will come with smoked out headlamps along with a black grille up front to offer a sporty look. The ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) have also been blacked out while the rear bumper gets a dual tone treatment. The Sportline also gets sportier 19-inch alloy wheels that come across as another sporty highlight.

Skoda Superb Sportline interiors

Talking of the interior changes, the upcoming Skoda Superb Sportline gets an all-black cabin. Apart from that, the cabin also gets a flat bottom three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. The car gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system to offer convenience to the occupants. The Sportline also features aluminium pedals that get a 'Sportline' badging. Other features on the new Sportline include three-zone climate control system, ventilated seats and more.

The new Skoda Superb Sportline will most likely get power from a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine option only. The engine is good for churning out 180 bhp of power along with 320 Nm of torque and will come mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The new Skoda Superb Sportline is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

More details on the Skoda Superb Sportline expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for the same.

Image Source: Zigwheels