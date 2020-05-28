New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

The new Skoda Rapid has arrived with a downsized TSI petrol engine, some cool new features but it has stiff competition in the C-segment against other petrol only sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Volkswagen Vento. We take a look at all four cars and their spec sheets to see which one offers the best deal.

Sedans in the C-segment seems to be quite populated, drawing some decent amount of attention from Indian buyers. With players like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Skoda and Volkswagen all providing a sedan in the segment. In the BS6 era, many of these players have decided to take a petrol-only approach. The Skoda Rapid has now been introduced in India with a new BS6 compliant, we try to find out how the Skoda Rapid fares against its chief petrol-only rivals which include the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Volkswagen Vento comparing their engines, transmissions, dimensions, feature offerings, and most importantly the price. Price being the most sensitive subject for Indian consumers, it is worth noting that the City and Vento attract a premium by some margin against the Rapid and Ciaz, but are these justified? We find out!

Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Engines

The Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento offer identical powertrains. They both come with a new 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine with TSI and cylinder deactivation technology that help them to be more efficient. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, makes use of its 12V mild-hybrid technology on its 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated motor. The Honda City offers the most powerful motor among the four with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. The Ciaz is the least powerful of the lot, while the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento offer the highest amount of torque on offer. When it comes to transmission duties, both the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City offer 5-speed manual gearboxes. The Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid offer 6-speed manuals. The Skoda Rapid does not offer an automatic option, while it is expected to receive the 6-speed automatic from the Volkswagen Vento. The Maruti Ciaz is equipped with an ageing 4-speed only, while the Honda City uses a CVT.

ENGINE SPECS Rapid Vento Ciaz City Engine 1.0L, i3, TSI 1.0L, i3, TSI 1.5L, i4, Mild Hybrid 1.5L, i4 i-VTEC Power 108hp 108hp 103hp 118hp Torque 175Nm 175Nm 138Nm 145Nm Transmission 6-M 6-M / 6-AT 5-M / 4-AT 5-M / CVT

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Dimensions

If you look at the size of all four cars, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the longest, widest and offers the longest wheelbase that translates to an immense amount of cabin space. The Honda City is the second-largest model among the four, while the Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento are pretty evenly matched. The Rapid, Ciaz and City all offer 195/55 R16 tyres, the largest wheel size offered with the Honda City is slightly narrower.

DIMENSIONS Rapid Vento Ciaz City Length mm 4413 4390 4490 4440 Width mm 1699 1699 1730 1695 Height mm 1466 1467 1485 1495 Wheelbase mm 2552 2553 2650 2600 Max Tyre Size 195 / 55 R16 195 / 55 R16 195/55 R16 185 / 55 R16

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Features

The equipment lists among all four cars are fairly similar. All of them come with Rear AC vents, Cruise Control, and touchscreen systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But the touchscreens in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City are 7-inch systems while the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid touchscreens are 8-inch systems.

Other differentiating features among the four are that the Honda City is the only one which offers a sunroof and up to 6 airbags. Additionally, the Volkswagen Vento is the only one that does not offer automatic headlamps, while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the only car of the lot with no rain-sensing wipers. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers only 2 airbags across the range, while the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento take that up to 4 airbags. ABS, EBD rear parking sensors, speed alert warning are offered as standard offerings on all cars as mandatory.

FEATURES Rapid Vento Ciaz City Sunroof No No No Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Yes Touchscreen 8-inch 8-inch 7-inch 7-inch Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Yes Yes Android Auto Yes Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Auto Headlamp Yes No Yes Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Yes No Yes Airbags 4 4 2 6

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Price

With all said and done, it all comes down to the price. The Honda City, despite being the oldest model among the four, offers the most powerful engine. It is the second-largest car amongst the lot and is fairly well equipped. But it is also the most expensive model asking up to Rs 14.3 lakh for the fully-loaded variant. The Volkswagen Vento, on the other hand, is decently equipped, but it seems a little pricey in front of its sibling, the Skoda Rapid. The top of the line Vento is Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than Skoda Rapid, but the Vento does offer an automatic at that price. However, variant-for-variant, the Rapid is priced lower than the Vento and seems better equipped, and when the automatic Rapid does arrive, it may undercut the Vento still. However, no one plays the pricing game better than Maruti Suzuki. While the Skoda Rapid is the most affordable model of the lot, the fully equipped Ciaz is the least pricey despite being the largest in the segment, offering a decent level of equipment and a fair amount of clever technology with its powertrain. Although it could offer more airbags and more modern automatic transmission.

PRICE Rapid Vento Ciaz City Petrol Rs 7.4 – 11.7 lakh Rs 8.8 – 13.2 lakh Rs 8.3 – 11 lakh Rs 9.9 – 14.3 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for full table

On paper, the best value for money proposition would be the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. But if the lack of an automatic option is not a deal-breaker, the Skoda Rapid strikes the right balance with adequate performance, features, size and price.

