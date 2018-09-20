New Skoda Rapid Onyx edition launched at Rs 9.75 lakh: What all you get for Rs 1.76 lakh more

The new Skoda Rapid Onyx has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.75 lakh. The new model will be available in two colour options namely Lapiz Blue and Candy White. The new Skoda Rapid Onyx gets a black grille with chrome surround. The car also gets 16-inch alloy wheels with identical bolt covers, glossy black exterior mirrors, glossy black décor on the B-pillars, as well as black body side molding and trunk lip garnish. The story is not just limited to the exterior only. The new model gets a dual-tone Ebony-Sand interiors, featuring premium perforated beige with wood design leatherette upholstery. The flat bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel gets black stitching and the textile mats also feature premium black stitching. The new Skoda Rapid Onyx gets a 6.5-inch coloured touchscreen infotainment system paired to SmartLink technology to help you control selected apps like navigation on the infotainment screen and ensure connectivity with your smartphone to keep you connected on the go. The system also supports Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Powering the new Skoda Onyx is a 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. While the 1.5-litre TDI diesel motor develops respective power and a torque output of 109 bhp and 250 Nm, the 1.6-litre petrol makes 104 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 153Nm.

Notable features on the car include adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12 V power socket in front and rear center console, black waste bin for the front door pocket along with scuff plates with 'Rapid' inscription and rear windscreen. The new Koda Rapid Onyx gets safety features like Dual Airbags and ABS as standard across the variants. The car also gets projector headlamps along with LED Daytime Running Lights. The new Onyx edition also receives an ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and five three-point seatbelts.

In addition, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) is available in Automatic diesel variant and Hill Hold Control (HHC) is available in both AT Petrol and AT Diesel variants. Other functions include an Anti-Theft alarm, rear parking sensors, anti-glare rearview mirror, and one-touch bounce-back technology for windows.