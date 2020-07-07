New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

Skoda Auto has gone a step ahead and also introduced three powertrains - petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. All the engine options make more than 200hp power and are available with DSG transmissions.

By:Published: July 7, 2020 1:20 PM

The all-new Skoda Octavia vRS has been unveiled. It follows the unveiling of the fifth-gen model that happened earlier this year. The Skoda Octavia vRS model follows the same design language as well as the new model. With the vRS variant, Skoda Auto has gone a step ahead and also introduced three powertrains – petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the current model has been retained. It makes 245hp of power and can be ordered with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG. The plug-in hybrid too makes the same amount of power and is available with the aforementioned transmission options, the exception being a 6-speed DSG instead of seven. As for the diesel vRS model, it has got a power bump – 16hp increase, taking the overall tally to 200hp. The diesel model is available only with a 7-speed DSG and optional AWD.

The regular Skoda Octavia vRS models get a 15mm lower ride height than the plug-in hybrid. A progressive steering system has been added to the mix as standard for all RS models. Constantly adjusting Dynamic Chassis Control too is available as an optional extra. This happens in the Sport mode. In the Drive mode, the DCC enables suspension damping, steering damping as well. The big touchscreen infotainment system have sliders through which these can be adjusted. A Limited Slip Differential (LSD) at the front axle is available with the petrol model.

The cabin of the Octavia vRS is fitted with a Virtual Cockpit panel as standard. The driver aid systems are in place from the older model including new Collision-Avoidance Assist, Exit Warning, Turn Assist as well as Local Traffic Warning. A mix of Alcantara, as well as fake leather, is used for the upholstery. The car also gets an option of 17-,18-,19-inch alloys and chin spoilers and new colour palette.

Coming to India? You bet. The expected date is around late 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles