New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

Skoda Auto has gone a step ahead and also introduced three powertrains - petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. All the engine options make more than 200hp power and are available with DSG transmissions.

The all-new Skoda Octavia vRS has been unveiled. It follows the unveiling of the fifth-gen model that happened earlier this year. The Skoda Octavia vRS model follows the same design language as well as the new model. With the vRS variant, Skoda Auto has gone a step ahead and also introduced three powertrains – petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the current model has been retained. It makes 245hp of power and can be ordered with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG. The plug-in hybrid too makes the same amount of power and is available with the aforementioned transmission options, the exception being a 6-speed DSG instead of seven. As for the diesel vRS model, it has got a power bump – 16hp increase, taking the overall tally to 200hp. The diesel model is available only with a 7-speed DSG and optional AWD.

The regular Skoda Octavia vRS models get a 15mm lower ride height than the plug-in hybrid. A progressive steering system has been added to the mix as standard for all RS models. Constantly adjusting Dynamic Chassis Control too is available as an optional extra. This happens in the Sport mode. In the Drive mode, the DCC enables suspension damping, steering damping as well. The big touchscreen infotainment system have sliders through which these can be adjusted. A Limited Slip Differential (LSD) at the front axle is available with the petrol model.

The cabin of the Octavia vRS is fitted with a Virtual Cockpit panel as standard. The driver aid systems are in place from the older model including new Collision-Avoidance Assist, Exit Warning, Turn Assist as well as Local Traffic Warning. A mix of Alcantara, as well as fake leather, is used for the upholstery. The car also gets an option of 17-,18-,19-inch alloys and chin spoilers and new colour palette.

Coming to India? You bet. The expected date is around late 2021.

