New Skoda Octavia launching tomorrow: Variants, features and specs 

The fourth-gen Octavia is bigger in size and packs in more modern features. It will be offered in two variants and will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. 

By:June 9, 2021 12:24 PM
Forth-gen Skoda Octavia unveiled in India

Skoda has unveiled the fourth-generation Octavia which is set to hit the Indian shores tomorrow. The company shared new details regarding their latest vehicle during an online event. Launch of the new Octavia was delayed by more than a month due to the global pandemic. Now that lockdowns are easing all around, the company is ready to bring the new Octavia to the market 

The fourth-gen Octavia definitely looks more appealing than the outgoing model thanks to a sharper design scheme. The narrow LED headlamps and tail lamps, wider front grille, sharp creases and a smart shoulder line give this car a more dynamic look. In terms of size, the new model is actually bigger than the old one. It is 4,689mm long, 1,829mm wide and 1,469mm tall. The wheelbase stands at 2,680mm and should provide plenty of room for people inside the cabin. Skoda will be offering the new Octavia in two trims – Style and Laurin & Klement. Each trim will get its own uniquely designed 17-inch alloy wheel. Three colour options will be share in both models but the higher end Laurin & Klement variant will get two extra colours. 

New Skoda Octavia colour options

The new Octavia will come with a new design for the interior. It will get a beige and black interior with plenty of storage spaces. The front seats will be electronically adjustable and come with memory function. At the centre of the dashboard is a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display. There is also a wireless charging pad and a couple of USB outlets to charge your smartphone. There is a fancy two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters and a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit behind it. In the new Octavia, Skoda has opted for an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. 

New Skoda Octavia interior

One can carry a lot of luggage in the new Octavia because it has a massive 600-litre boot space that can be further extended to 1,555 litres when the second row seats are folded. 

As Skoda no longer sells diesel engine powered vehicles in India, the new Octavia only comes with a 2.0-litre TSI, petrol engine that makes 187hp and 320Nm. This engine has been paired with a 7-speed DSG with a shift by wire system. There is no option for a manual transmission. 

new Skoda Octavia gets 8 airbags as standard

The new Octavia is packed with safety features as it gets 8 airbags as standard. Other safety aids include ABS, EBD, ESC, adaptive front lights and driver fatigue alert. 

