New Skoda Kushaq review: Easy to love, hard to beat

Priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh; very good ride & handling, but doesn’t have ADAS semiautomatic driving

After the launch of the sub-4 metre SUV Kylaq in January 2025, sales of its elder sibling, the Kushaq, have been under pressure – and dropped from 17,567 units in 2024 to just 10,744 units in 2025. But the new Kushaq is expected to bring midsize SUV buyers back to Skoda showrooms – especially the all-new eight-speed torque-converter automatic with the 1.0-litre engine. We took it for a spin on roads around Jaipur.

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What has changed?

Changes include an illuminated front grille, all-new LED headlamps, and connected LED taillamps featuring sequential turn indicators. For the first time, the high-demand Monte Carlo edition is available right from the launch date. Inside, the cabin receives a premium makeover. In a segment-first, the Kushaq now offers a rear-seat massage function, catering to the growing demand for chauffeur-driven comfort. It also introduces a panoramic sunroof and alloy wheels as standard across all variants.

It gets a major tech upgrade – its 10.1-inch infotainment system, powered by Google Automotive AI, brings Gemini, Google’s AI agent, into the cabin. Although engines remain the same – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol – the SUV gets the new eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission paired with the 1.0-litre engine.

How does it drive?

1.0-litre: Although the previous six-speed automatic wasn’t bad, the new gearbox sourced from Japan’s Aisin takes the drive experience to the next level. It feels a bit rough in lower gears, but as the car picks up speed, it gets almost as smooth as a dual-clutch gearbox. Gear changes aren’t noticeable, and more gears mean the fuel efficiency would be better than in the six-speed (we couldn’t test the efficiency, because the car was with us for a limited time). Acceleration also appears to be better, and the 1.0-litre unit feels almost as powerful as 1.5-litre engines by other carmakers. Peak power is 85 kW and torque is 178 Nm.

1.5-litre: It’s an enthusiast’s car – and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in about 9 seconds. The engine produces 110 kW power and 250 Nm of torque. Disc brakes on all four wheels help tame its raw power. An area where the new Kushaq appears to be better than cars like the Creta and Seltos is ride and handling. In it, minimal tyre or engine noise enters the cabin, and even on sharp turns, it doesn’t appear to lose its line. Seats have such a design that you may not feel uncomfortable even on long drives. And be it a broken stretch of road or loose gravel, the ride doesn’t turn rough.

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How’s the space?

Front seats are very spacious, with enough headroom and legroom. But the rear seat is comfortable only for two adults, as three would be a squeeze – and passengers over six feet may find the headroom tight. The rear seat massager is intense. The boot offers 491 litres of space.

What about prices?

The 1.0-litre MT variants are priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.79 lakh; those of the 1.0-litre eight-speed AT are from Rs 12.69 lakh to Rs 17.89 lakh; and of the top-end 1.5-litre DSG are from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s more fun to drive than most midsize SUVs, has a sorted suspension and precise handling, but misses out on ADAS features that almost all other midsize SUVs offer, and doesn’t have a diesel engine. Purely on ride and handling, it’s easy to love and hard to beat.

Things to keep in mind

1. Turbocharged engines across the range; all-new eight-speed torque-converter automatic with the 1.0 TSI engine; and six-speed manual and proven seven-speed DSG with the 1.5 TSI

2. Extensive standard equipment such as alloy wheels, electric sunroof, climatronic, and LED headlamps and taillamps

3. The 1.5 TSI is an enthusiast’s car – our test unit accelerated from 0-100 km/h in less than 9 seconds

4. The rear seat is comfortable only for two adults, as three would be a squeeze – and passengers over six feet may find the headroom tight

5. It has a sorted suspension and precise handling, but misses out on ADAS features that almost all other midsize SUVs offer

6. The 1.0-litre MT variants are priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.79 lakh; those of the 1.0-litre eight-speed AT are from Rs 12.69 lakh to Rs 17.89 lakh; and of the top-end 1.5-litre DSG are from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom