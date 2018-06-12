New Skoda Kodiaq RS teased: 240hp performance SUV likely to debut in October

Czech automaker Skoda has dropped in a new teaser image of its upcoming Kodiaq RS performance SUV. The company has confirmed that the new Skoda Kodiaq RS is currently undergoing test runs at the Nurburgring circuit. There are not many details visible in the teaser image except for the LED headlamps that have been lifted from the standard model. The units are expected to be blacked out like most of the Skoda RS cars. The front and rear bumpers are also expected to be tweaked in order to lend a more aggressive look. The front grille might follow the dark theme and will get vRS badging. The alloy wheels, roof rails and alloy wheels are also expected to be blacked out.

Watch our Skoda Kodiaq video review here:

Powering the new Skoda Kodiaq RS will be a 2.0-litre, twin turbo diesel engine and it is the same unit that powers the international-spec Volkswagen Passat. The engine on the Passat is good for producing 240 bhp of power along with 500 Nm of torque. The Skoda Kodiaq RS is also expected to get the similar power figures with a top speed of close to 250 kmph. The performance SUV will most likely get an all-wheel-drive system along with a sportier suspension set up for better performance. If reports on the internet are to be believed, this engine might make its way to the next generation Skoda Octavia RS as well.

Skoda Kodiaq RS undergoing testing

The interiors on the new Skoda Kodiaq RS are also expected to get the same treatment as the Octavia RS. That said, the cabin will most likely receive contrasting highlights and the seats are expected to get brighter stitching along with the vRS badge. Just like the Skoda Octavia RS, the Kodiaq RS might also be launched in India if the company sees a demand here. The new Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to make global debut in October during the Paris Motor Show. Skoda might release more teasers of the Kodiaq RS soon, so stay tuned with us!