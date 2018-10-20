New Skoda Kodiaq GT revealed: Here’s why this SUV coupe should come to India

The new Skoda Kodiaq GT has been unveiled and the company's first ever SUV coupe will make its global debut in China at the Guangzhou Motor Show that is scheduled from 16th to 25th November. The Kodiaq GT being the SUV coupe version of the company's flagship SUV looks more modern and China is the only country where the brand sells all its SUV models. In terms of design, the new Skoda Kodiaq GT looks almost the same as its regular counterpart but there are some changes if you look closely. The SUV gets a blacked-out grille up front along with a wider bonnet for a more commanding presence. The SUV also gets LED headlights along with wider air intakes that further steps up the game when it comes to visuals. Other highlights that add character to this SUV are the side skirts with matte black along with bold wheel arches.

The rear end of the SUV features an LED tail lamp that looks quite modern and sleeker than the ones on the standard Kodiaq. Take a look beyond the B-pillar and the Kodiaq's boxy design will start looking as sporty and more appealing. The newly unveiled Skoda Kodiaq GT draws power from a 2.0-litre TSI engine that will be on offer in two states of tune - 185 bhp and 220 bhp. The more powerful version gets an all-wheel-drive system while a seven-speed automatic gearbox comes as standard.

The new Skoda Kodiaq GT is limited only for the Chinese market and hence, will not make its debut in India anytime soon. However, considering the positive response for the Kodiaq in India, the new GT might be a good option for the customers and can work in favour of the company here and nothing can be said with surety as of now regarding India launch. Nevertheless, Skoda has a lot in store for the Indian market and stay tuned with us for all details on the same.