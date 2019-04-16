New Renault Kwid’s sleek, impressive design! City K-ZE showcases possible changes

Kwid based all-electric Renault City K-ZE introduced for the Chinese market New design elements could feature on the upcoming Kwid facelift.At the Shanghai Motor Show, Renault has introduced the City K-ZE, an all-electric A-segment SUV styled car, based on the Kwid, which is sold in India. The Renault City K-ZE is claimed to have a range of 250kms, a 2,423mm wheelbase and 300-litre boot space. Based on the same CMF-A Platform as the Kwid and Redi-Go, Renault claims that the platform has been extensively modified to accommodate the electric battery and drivetrain.

However, what is interesting is that the City K-ZE features new exterior styling with sleek DRLs positioned in the traditional headlamp position, while the main headlamp housing has been moved below to the front bumper. This new styling trend has been seen in some of the newer vehicles like the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Venue, which helps in meeting stringent safety norms in global markets.

As Renault is also expected to launch a facelifted Kwid in India, it is possible that this new styling might be offered with the new car, albeit, with some subtle changes. The City K-ZE being an all-electric vehicle gets a flush panel on the front grille since it doesn’t require additional cooling like a conventional internal combustion engine powered vehicle. The Kwid would most likely get a standard ventilated grille in its place with the option of chrome inserts as it is currently offered with. The Kwid can be opted with an 800cc or a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder engine with an option of an automatic gearbox with the latter. The City K-ZE features an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen system mounted on the centre of the dash, as opposed to the 6.9-inch system found on the Kwid. This has forced the drive dial on the City K-ZE to be placed in the traditional position on the centre console in the gear lever position. This change could also be offered in India as infotainment systems are a major crowd puller in the Indian market.

This new infotainment screen could also be seen in the upcoming Renault Triber which is based on a version of the same CMF-A platform. The Renault City K-ZE is currently only for the Chinese market. However, Renault is expected to launch the updated version of the Kwid in the second half of 2019.