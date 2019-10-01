New Renault Kwid launched at Rs 2.83 lakh: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival now with new features

Renault Kwid has been updated for the year 2019 with new design features and the prices now start at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). A very successful product for the French manufacturer in India, the Kwid is available with two engine options - an 800cc and a 1.0-litre with manual and automatic transmission options. The new Kwid features SUV-inspired design with wheel arch claddings, side decals, new R14 volcano grey multi-spoke wheels along with a high unladen ground clearance of 184 mm.
The new Kwid also features dual-tone glossy ORVMs synchronised with the wheels and side decals. The grill gets chrome finish and the DRL design has been tweaked as well. The SUV look is finished by a boomerang-shaped sculpted roof and the arching roof rails.
New Renault Kwid also comes with skid plates to prevent damage to the underbody of the vehicle and it gets a roof spoiler as well. It gets C-shaped LED tail lamps and orange accents on the skid plates, roof rails and headlamp protector.
On the inside, the new Kwid features a dual-tone dashboard and chrome interior accents. Customers can choose between an orange and white fabric upholstery with striped embossing or crossway fabric upholstery with a red outline. The cockpit gets a leather wrap with colour stitching on the steering wheel along with a piano black accent on the dashboard.
The new Kwid Climber comes with orange door trim accents and a new sporty steering wheel with Climber insignia. The new Kwid features a fully Digital Instrument Cluster with LED illumination. The new digital tachometer along with the gear-shift indicator prompts the driver to shift gears.
It gets a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback, and Voice Recognition. Other features include a first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines, a fast-charging USB port with a power output of 2.4A, and it also comes equipped with front and rear 12V power sockets.
“With innovation in its DNA, the SUV-inspired Renault KWID has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India. The all-new KWID’s next-gen technology combined with its sleek style and innovative design will ensure that KWID continues to be a major disruptor in India’s entry car segment,” Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said.
“The impressive interiors complement the striking exteriors, making it a style statement inside out. With a rapidly increasing customer base, KWID has successfully created a breakthrough proposition in India’s automotive market and has been one of the most successful launches in the mini-car segment in recent times.”
