New Renault Kwid launched at Rs 2.67 lakh: Better safety features at the same price!

Renault Kwid has just received an update with enhanced safety features in line with the approaching deadline for the government mandate over car safety. The new Kwid has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 4.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim. The Kwid will continue to be available with the same engine options - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines paired with a manual or automatic.

The updated Kwid complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety and features such as anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD). Other features include driver-side airbag, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and speed alert as standard across all variants.

New Ranault Kwid in Planet Grey

Besides, the new range is equipped with an infotainment system with a 17.64 cm capacitive touchscreen media and navigation system, which is compatible with both Android and Apple Carplay with 'push to talk' feature.

Renault Kwid has been one of the most successful models for the French car manufacturer in the country, selling more than 2.75 lakh units. The Kwid was given a mild upgrade in August last year with some changes to the exterior and inclusion of comfort and convenience features. Even with the addition of more features and subtle refurbishment to the design features, Renault did not raise the prices of the Kwid back then. And the prices remain the same with the current update as well.

In November last year, Renault provided some insight into its India strategy, saying that it will launch a new model every year while also asserting that the prime focus will be on the domestic market. Under this strategy for portfolio development in India, Renault plans to launch an MPV in India internally called the RBC. Spotted testing in India, the sub-four-metre MPV will be based on Renault's CMF-A platform.