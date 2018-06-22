New Renault Kwid facelift spotted: Maruti Alto rival’s India launch likely in early 2019

Renault Kwid has been a huge success in India but in the age of smartphones, product lifecycles for cars too have shortened drastically, meaning it's been a while the Kwid hasn't been updated. That could change soon though as the hatchback is set to receive a facelift. The new Renault Kwid facelift has been spied testing in Europe by folks at Motor1, revealing some changes in the new model. The test mule wore camouflage partially at the front and sides but majority of the body was undisguised. Before you get excited about a new design, hold your nerves as the 2019 Renault Kwid will not see any major upgrade to the design and will get just some subtle tweaks to freshen up its looks. The front and rear bumpers of the car have been revised and the fog lamps also seem to be new. The wheels though look the same as before with hardly any changes. Just like the existing model, the new Renault Kwid facelift will be based on the company's CMF-A platform due to which the car will retain its generous cabin space along with good boot space for luggage.

The report states that the particular model on test is equipped with an 800cc engine and the company will also bring along the 1.0-litre variant. The new 2019 Renault Kwid facelift will draw power from the same 800cc engine that powers the present day model. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and is good for 54 bhp of power. The report adds that Renault will not offer an automatic gearbox on the facelift model but considering the increasing popularity of AMT gearboxes in India, Renault India could retain the AMT option as the powertrain will remain the same as in the present model.

After a cracking start to sales, Kwid has been the best selling model by Renault in India till date. However, sales of the popular hatchback dipped significantly last year and this could be why Renault would be motivated to bring in the facelift soon. Although the changes in features are still not known, we expect some improvements to the infotainment system and some interior design changes. The new model with its new features will help bring back life to the gradually dropping numbers of the model.

Renault Kwid facelift will most likely be launched in India sometime next year. The car locks horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto and Hyundai Eon in the entry-level hatchback space. More details on the new Renault Kwid expected soon, so keep watching this space for more info.

