2019 Renault Duster launched in India: Complete list of changes and upgrades

The 2019 iteration of the Renault Duster has been launched in India today. This is the second mid-life update that this compact SUV has received so far. For the Indian market, Renault has decided to skip the introduction of the next-generation iteration of the Duster which is currently on sale in select international markets. The Duster facelift comes with several cosmetic updates over the previous iteration, both on the outside as well as inside the vehicle. That said, the price for the base petrol variant remains the same i.e. Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2019 Renault Duster comes with a new tri-winged full chrome grille, new dual tone body colour front bumper which features revised skid plates along with new projector headlamps that now incorporate LED DRLs. The SUV now comes with a set of new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The rest of the design attributes of the Duster remains the same as before. At the back, however, the tail-lights feature a slight update in their design along with the tailgate featuring a black embellisher. The 2019 Renault Duster gets two new additional colour schemes. These are namely 'Caspian Blue' and 'Mahogany Brown'.

2019 Renault Duster Interiors

The interiors of the Duster have also been updated with this facelift. The colour scheme has been updated to 'midnight black'. The layout of the instrument cluster remains the same. However, the cabin now boasts of a new steering wheel which comes with soft-touch controls. The passenger side of the dashboard features a slightly updated design as well. The centre console of this SUV features a new look. The air-con vents get a new design. It comes with the same touchscreen infotainment system offers Android Auto and Apple Car Play along with Voice Recognition and Eco Guide system. The 2019 Duster now comes with a 4 speaker ARKAMYS sound system which comes with 2 front tweeters. The automatic climate control unit remains the same. The glovebox has been redesigned as well.

The new Renault Duster now comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, rear parking camera along with driver and passenger seat belt reminder as standard. In addition to this, the SUV also comes with rear parking camera, Electronic Stability Program and Hill-Assist System in higher-spec trims.

The engine specifications of the Renault Duster remains the same. The petrol derivative is the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit capable of churning out 106 hp along with 142 Nm of peak torque. It comes with 5-speed manual gearbox along with a CVT automatic. The diesel engine line-up of the new Duster consists of the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder dCi which is available in two states of tune. One is the 85 hp unit producing a peak torque of 200 Nm of peak torque and the other is the 110 hp unit producing 245 Nm of peak torque. Both these engine are available in BS-IV guise. The 85 hp unit comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 110 hp unit gets a 6-speed manual along with 6-speed AMT gearbox.