New Renault Duster facelift spied undisguised for the first time: Key changes explained

The new Renault Duster facelift has been spotted undisguised for the first time ever. The test mule has been snapped testing somewhere in North India, image courtesy Team Duster India - TDI Group on Facebook and the vehicle in the images is possibly undergoing high altitude testing. It has to be noted that the new Renault Duster shown in the images is not the all-new Duster that is currently on sale in the global markets. However, the facelift borrows some design cues from the international spec model. The company is instead readying an updated version of the existing model to meet the upcoming safety norms and BS-VI emission norms.

(Image Source: Team Duster India - TDI)

The new model essentially looks like the present day model in terms of styling, however, it gets some tweaks for a better appeal. The SUV gets a three-slat chrome grille with the company's logo in the center. The front end of the SUV has been revised that looks evident by the reworked bonnet. Moreover, the headlamps, bumper and the grille have also been revised for a fresher look. The rear end of the facelift looks quite identical in comparison to the current model. However, the biggest change is the inclusion of black cladding on the tail gate that gives it a sporty appeal. The alloy wheel design on the updated Renault Duster looks new and so is the roof rail design.

Reports on the internet suggest that the new Renault Duster facelift will get a BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that is good for 108 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque. Apart from this, a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol motor will also be on offer that sheds out 105 bhp and 142 Nm. Transmission duties might be taken care of by a six-speed manual for the diesel and a five-speed manual unit for petrol. Moreover, while the Duster diesel might get an AMT, the petrol version is expected to get a CVT.

The updated Renault Duster which you see in the pictures is the second major facelift for the SUV since it was launched back in the year 2012.

Image Source: Team Duster India - TDI