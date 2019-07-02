New Renault Duster facelift launch date confirmed for July 8

The Renault Duster which has already gone too long in the tooth will get a much-needed update. While the second generation Renault Duster has been launched in international markets, however, India is yet to receive the new model.

On July 8, Renault India will launch the 2019 model year Renault Duster which will continue to be based on the first generation model with tweaks in styling and equipment. It has been 10 years since the Duster has been in production as Renault started manufacturing the Duster from 2009. The Duster made it arrive in India in 2012 and has been in production since despite the fact the Renault discontinued the first generation Duster internationally in 2017.

While little has been revealed officially, the new Duster is expected to use the same set of engines as are offered with the current model. However, with Renault discontinuing their diesel engines in India once the BS6 emission norms come in to effect from 2020. This could mean that the new Duster facelift could be only introduced with a sole petrol powertrain. Currently the Duster in powered by the K9K 1.5-lite four-cylinder turbo diesel engine offered with either a six-speed manual or AMT which could be discontinued. And a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which in its current state of tune develops 106hp and 142Nm of torque. Renault is likely to offer the facelifted Duster with the same 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic option with the petrol engine.

Going by the promotional image Renault has released on its social platforms, the updated styling of the front grille will bring the Duster more in tune with Renault’s latest global design philosophy. The upcoming Renault Duster facelift will get projector headlamps along with a new chrome finished grille. Additionally, the bonnet has been redesigned as well as the front bumper. The new Duster facelift will get a fresh set of alloy wheels while the rear tailgate has been tweak for aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the image suggests that the new Renault Duster will come with a new shade of blue paint. The cabin is also expected to be better equipped than before with a new infotainment system featuring Apply CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Duster will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta and the new boys like the MG Hector and the upcoming Kia Seltos. With the new updates, we expect the Duster to be priced at a premium compared to its current pricing.