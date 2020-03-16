New Renault Duster BS6 launched: Maruti S-Cross rival gets 1.5-litre petrol engine

The Renault Duster petrol comes in three trims and at the moment, there is only a manual transmission available with an automatic set to join later.

Renault has moved almost all of its line-up to BS6, except for the Duster and Captur. The French automaker showcased both the vehicles with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020. However, there were no prices listed. It now seems that the Duster in its BS6 form has reached showrooms. The new Renault Duster BS6 prices start from Rs 8.49 lakh and go all the way to Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This price is Rs 50,000 over that of the BS4 unit that started from Rs 8 lakh.

If you’re salivating at the thought of a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine under the hood of the Duster and at the aforementioned price, you will be disappointed. The Renault Duster BS6 gets the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor makes 105hp of power and 142Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission is the only option available right now. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol will come at a later date and could get a CVT for company.

If there is no sign of the trusted 1.5-litre diesel then its because Renault has decided to do away with oil-burners. The conversion to BS6 will mean significant investment and the development of an all-new one will mean more. So, diesel-only models like the Lodgy have been axed. The Lodgy as it is was a slow-selling model.

Renault will initially sell the BS6 Duster in Rxe, Rxs and Rxz trim. The variant line-up will expand once the aforementioned engine comes in. The Renault Duster competes with the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross as well as some trims of the Mahindra Scorpio too. There is also the Captur that will tackle with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos as well as the Nissan Kicks. Speaking of Nissan, the company is expected to roll out an announcement soon about its BS6 range for the Indian market.

