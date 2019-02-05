New Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition: Supercharged V8 and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds!

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition has been introduced as the pinnacle of the Velar line-up developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. The prime attraction here, besides the fact that the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition will boast of utmost luxury, is the Supercharged V8 engine. With a supercharged V8 engine, the most powerful Velar accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and is capable of 274 km/h, while promising the signature Range Rover refinement and comfort. The Dynamic Edition will be available for purchase only for one year.

Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition has been equipped with uprated brakes and suspension components

The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition has been equipped with uprated brakes and suspension components, plus bespoke settings for everything from the powertrain to the safety systems, ensuring a go-anywhere capability. The extra stopping power is highlighted by red brake callipers (four-piston at the front, sliding at the rear) which feature Land Rover lettering. Gloss Black callipers are also available.

The SUV features a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 Supercharged engine.

The most powerful Velar is distinguished by a range of visual enhancements and unique trim finishes. On the outside, the SUV features a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 Supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. It also gets a new grille, lower side mouldings, and a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers.

The all-wheel-drive system has been updated as well.

The all-wheel-drive system has been updated as well with a transfer box capable of withstanding the higher loads generated by the 542 hp 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic. It gets an advanced Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system that distributes engine torque to suit the conditions. The set-up can direct as much as 100 per cent to the rear depending on the conditions.

Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition gets a large infotainment screen.

The Velar SVAutobiography features speed-sensitive Electric Power Assisted Steering as standard, which should ensure ease at parking speeds but better control at higher speeds. Also, the Velar’s Dynamic mode has been enhanced, optimising the steering, suspension and transmission settings to suit more enthusiastic on-road driving.

The Velar boasts of a generous boot capacity and the flexible 40:20:40 split rear seats.

The Velar boasts of a generous boot capacity and the flexible 40:20:40 split rear seats allow customers to vary the loadspace depending on their requirements. The 82-litre fuel tank promises a claimed range in excess of 483 km. The new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is available in six exterior colours: Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Corris Grey, Fuji White, Indus Silver and, by special order, Satin Byron Blue. The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is priced from £86,120 (approximately Rs 80.16 lakh) OTR in the UK.