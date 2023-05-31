New Range Rover SV teased: Engine, Features, Dynamics

The 2024 Range Rover SV has sports-like cornering characteristics, does 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and has shed some serious weight.

Land Rover has taken the word sports in SUV to a different level with the new Range Rover SV with a powerful V8 engine and state-of-the-art suspension system. According to the marquee SUV maker, the Ranger Rover Sport SV is the closest thing to an SUV with thoroughbred sports car dynamism in its portfolio. Before you start taking out your chequebook, the Range Rover SV is available only by invitation to a few chosen ones as there will be one fully loaded version, the limited edition SV Edition One available this year. Don’t fret as patience is truly a virtue in this case. The SV is expected to be available at the dealership from next year onwards.

Here’s what to expect from the Range Rover Sport SV.

Range Rover SV: Engine specs

The heart of the SV is sourced from BMW. The engine is a 4.4-litre mild hybrid V8 petrol that produces 626bhp and 750Nm. The new powertrain offers an additional 60bhp and 50Nm of torque more than the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR’s Supercharged 5.0-litre V8.

The new Range Rover Sport SV can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 290 kmph.

Range Rover SV: Cornering King

The Range Rover SV is based on 6D Dynamics suspension system which is a combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control. As the new SV is equipped with a semi-active system, it irons any unnecessary body roll especially while aggressively sweeping past corners or sudden acceleration.

The Range Rover SV rides between 10 mm and 25 mm lower than its siblings, based on the drive mode, which ensures that the suspension system and the chassis work in tandem seamlessly.

To ensure that the Range Rover SV is a race track delight, Land Rover has introduced an all-new driver-selectable SV Mode which sets the all-wheel drive system, All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking, Configurable Dynamics and Active Locking Rear Differential to deliver a more focused, sports car-like driving experience.

Range Rover SV: Weight loss programme

For the first time, a Range Rover is available with optional carbon ceramic brakes, which are 34kg lighter than the standard dual-cast iron disc brakes. With carbon ceramic brakes, not only will it provide superior stopping power at high speeds with improved resistance to high temperatures, but also improves the SV’s handling, acceleration and ride quality.

To sweeten the deal further, the Range Rover Sport SV buyers can opt for lightweight 23-inch carbon fibre wheels. Along with optional split five-spoke wheels. In total, both reduce the weight by 35.6 kg as compared to the standard equipment.

Developed especially for the new Range Rover Sport SV, it gets eight-piston Brembo Octyma front callipers, which are the largest ever for a Range Rover.

Range Rover SV: Exterior and Interior

To further enhance the Range Rover Sport SV, it incorporates an airflow-enhanced front-end, reprofiled lower body sides and functional carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes for the active exhaust system as focal points of the rear aspect. Carbon fibre detailing on the Range Rover script, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet vents and side vents can be supplemented with an exposed finish for the centre section of the carbon fibre bonnet.

As expected, the cabin comes packed with features like a 29-speaker, 1430-watt, Meridian Signature sound system, a 13-inch infotainment touch screen and the Body and Soul Seat Wellness seats to help reduce stress for front occupants.