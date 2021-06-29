New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

Range Rover Sport SVR is the most powerful and the fastest Land Rover yet coming from Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations.

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the launch of the most powerful Range Rover yet, the Range Rover Sport SVR, at a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). The SUV is powered by the SVR’s range-topping 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that makes hp and 700 Nm of torque. The fully-grown SUV claims a 0-100 km/h 4.5 seconds.

The distinguishing features on the outside include a reprofiled front bumper with vents designed to improve brake cooling. It gets performance brake pads and discs for enhanced performance at higher temperatures. Body-coloured detailing at the rear and an SVR badge also help to identify the SVR.

Inside the Range Rover Sport SVR, the lightweight SVR Performance boasts an athletic theme and would most likely offer immense comfort on long journeys. The seats are wrapped in high-quality perforated Windsor leather.

Seat backs are finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the headrests. The supportive seats also create more rear legroom and the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat capability.

The sound system includes a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System, which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology for a thrilling personal sound experience in every seat.

Range Rover SVR redefines & further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high-end and refined luxury, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

