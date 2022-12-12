New Range Rover Sport deliveries begin in India

The new Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production.

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that it has begun deliveries of the new Range Rover Sport. The Range Rover Sport is available with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 346bhp and 700 Nm of torque, or with a 3.0-litre petrol engine that makes 394bhp and 550Nm of torque.

2023 Range Rover Sport: Variant-wise Price List

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic SE 3.0D Rs 1.64 crore Dynamic HSE 3.0D Rs 1.71 crore Autobiography 3.0D Rs 1.81 crore First Edition 3.0D Rs 1.84 crore

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover Sport builds on seventeen years of unparalleled sporting luxury by offering newer levels of sophistication and refinement to our highly discerning clients. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.”

The new Range Rover Sport features short overhangs, and large wheels and is built on the MLA-Flex platform, which enables next-level capability, performance and handling, as well as greater efficiency.

The SUV gets dynamic air suspension all around and features Pre-emptive Air Suspension, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, collectively increasing all-around capability.

The interior of the New Range Rover Sport is modern with additional space, seamlessly integrated and intuitive technology, plus intelligent connectivity. The new Range Rover Sport features a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system that controls everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings.

The infotainment system learns the user’s habits and intelligently personalises the onboard experience, becoming an intuitive personal assistant.