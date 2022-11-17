New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport earn 5-star rating under latest Euro NCAP safety tests

The new Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport are based on a new mixed-metal, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which provides a base for a suite of driver assistance technologies.

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have both been awarded five-star safety ratings in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests. The new models are the latest in a long line of Range Rovers to gain a five-star rating under the stringent Euro NCAP star rating safety protocols introduced in 2009, stretching back to the Evoque in 2011.

Both models are based on a new mixed-metal, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which provides a base for a suite of driver assistance technologies. The new Range Rover, which is available with four, five, and seven-seat configurations, is up to 50 percent stiffer than its predecessor, while the Range Rover Sport is 35 percent stiffer than before.

The new Range Rover scored 87 percent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, while the Range Rover Sport achieved an 85 percent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both SUVs obtained 82 percent for Safety Assist.

Thomas Mueller, Executive Director of Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “These excellent Euro NCAP results are a direct result of the hard work and expertise that goes into designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles that have combined safety, capability and luxury for more than five decades. Our strong, mixed metal MLA-Flex body architecture provides solid foundations for a suite of cutting-edge active safety systems that combined, work in harmony to protect occupants and other road users. These Range Rovers are a technological triumph.”

Alongside the active safety systems, the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport make use of technologies that aim to improve driver alertness and reduce the potential for distraction.