New Porsche Macan makes global debut with enhanced design and driving dynamics

Porsche has taken the wraps off the new and updated version of the Macan. First launched in 2014, the Macan has garnered substantial popularity in the SUV segment. While it received a mild cosmetic update in 2015, Porsche has now further enhanced the SUV both inside and out. Porsche says that it has upgraded the new Macan in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics. The cabin has been upgraded with a new infotainment system with voice control etc. The SUV now has more comfort features as well.

The new Porsche Macan reflects several design details of the 911 and 918 Spyder. The SUV gets a three-dimensional LED tail light and the headlamps are LED as well. The LED light design can be further optimised - Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS) can be used to adaptively control the light distribution.

Porsche Macan's link to the 911 also extends in the cabin with an optional GT sports steering wheel. The mode selector switch, with the Sport Response Button, is integrated into the steering wheel as part of the optional Sports Chrono Package.

Porsche has extended the list of comfort options to include a heated windscreen and an ioniser to improve air quality in the cabin. The Macan is now more customisable than before with new exterior colours such as “Miami Blue”, “Mamba Green Metallic” “Dolomite Silver Metallic” and “Crayon” combined with new interior packages.

The new SUV has been equipped with Traffic Jam Assist that includes adaptive cruise control for a relaxed driving experience at speeds up to 60 km/h. The system features partially automated acceleration and braking, and it assists with steering in a traffic jam or in slow-moving traffic.

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) on board the new Macan offers connectivity and numerous digital functions. It gets the typical Porsche rising centre console and a full-HD touchscreen enlarged from seven to eleven inches that has been incorporated into the newly designed instrument panel. Just like in the Panamera and Cayenne, the user interface on the infotainment system can be customised using predefined tiles. The air vents have also been re-designed and are now positioned below the central screen.