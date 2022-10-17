New Porsche 911 GT3 RS beats the GT3 by 10.6 seconds in Nurburgring

Porsche, in a statement, said that the new 911 GT3 RS is designed for maximum performance. The road-legal high-performance sports car takes full advantage of technology and concepts from motorsport.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has completed the 20.8-kilometre Nordschleife of the Nürburgring in 6:49.328 minutes, 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3.

Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister was behind the wheel when the record was created. Berhmeister was intensely involved in the development of the new flagship of the 911 series.

Porsche, in a statement, said that the new 911 GT3 RS is designed for maximum performance. The road-legal high-performance sports car takes full advantage of technology and concepts from motorsport.

In addition to the high-revving naturally aspirated engine with racing DNA and intelligent lightweight construction, it is the cooling and aerodynamic concept in particular that proves its direct kinship with its motorsport brethren.

At 285 kmph the 911 GT3 RS achieves a total downforce of 860 kilograms – three times as much as a 911 GT3.

Andreas Preuninger, Director, GT cars said, “Today the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack,”

“Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport.”, he added.

Bergmeister said, “We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap,”

“In the fast sections in particular, the 911 GT3 RS is in a league of its own. Here it’s on a level usually reserved for top-class racing cars. The car is also setting new standards in braking. Fast laps on the Nordschleife are simply so much fun in this car.”, he noted.



Read More: Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 due to software issues