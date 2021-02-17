New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

The new 992 generation 911 gets the GT3 treatment. A naturally aspirated flat-six engine with a manual transmission and a massive rear wing and a lot more is what the new Porsche 911 GT3 has to offer.

The latest generation Porsche 911 GT3 has arrived. Porsche has taken the regular 911 and married it with parts of its GT3 race car to give us an unadulterated version of one of the most successful sports cars to date. The new 911 GT3 borrows the engine from the 911 Speedster, offers more horsepower than the one it replaces, and a massive rear with a lot more downforce. But, if the PDK automatic is not to your purist liking, the manual gearbox has been retained as well.

The 4.0-litre flat-six engine has been tuned to deliver 503hp without any turbos to delay the exhilaration. Like we mentioned before, a 7-speed twin-clutch PDK with paddle shifters will be standard, but you can have it with a 6-speed manual transmission as well. Porsche claims the new 911 GT3 will do 0-100 kph in 3.2 seconds and onto a top speed of 317 kph. Assisted by the not very inconspicuous wing at the back, Porsche claims the added downforce and the lightweight of the car allows the new 911 GT3 to lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes (6:59.2). Its 17 seconds faster than the old model!

The GT3 gets a brand new rear end developed by its racing programme with new suspension and brakes. The generous use of carbon fibre in various parts of the car to allow it to tip the scale at 1,418 kilograms with the manual gearbox. The PDK is a touch heavier of course. However, there will be a 911 GT3 Touring soon which will do away with the roll cage and the rear wing. This would be for a customer who likes the feel of the car on the road with a touch more practicality and isn’t really interested in hooning on the race track. But you will get a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital dash, Alcantara upholstery as standard.

The new 911 GT3 is likely to come to India as well, but likely to be with customer orders only. Porsche has taken to the Indian market aggressively as sales for its vehicles have risen in the recent past. Not only for the SUVs but its sportscars like the 911 and the 718 Cayman/Boxster models too. This is why we believe that the arrival of the GT3 in India will follow suit after global deliveries begin in May this year.

