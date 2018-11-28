New Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S with 450 hp unveiled ahead of LA Auto Show

The eighth-generation Porsche 911 is all set to make its world debut at this LA Auto Show with the unveiling of the 911 Carrera S and 4S Coupe models. Retaining the signature 911 design, the new 911 models are now more muscular and has an enhanced interior as well. The next generation of flat-six turbocharged engines has been further developed and is more powerful than ever before, resulting in a performance of 450 hp in the 911 Carrera S and 4S. The 911 Carrera S and 4S models are available for order now. First deliveries are expected mid next year.

The new Porsche 911's injection process has been improved with a layout for the turbochargers and air cooling system has been enhanced as well for better drive efficiency. The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (dual-clutch transmission).

Additional highlights include new assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet mode to make driving even safer, Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera, as well as comprehensive connectivity now also using swarm intelligence.

The interior of the new Porsche 911 features a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment. Intelligent control and chassis elements, as well as innovative assistance systems, enhance the masterfully uncompromising dynamism that the classic rear-engine sports car is famed for.

Porsche says the exterior design of the new 911, codenamed 992, is completely new. Significantly wider wheel arches house the 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. The rear end is now the same width across all models, highlighting the slimline centre section. At the front, the body is 45 mm wider.

At the rear, all Porsche 911 models feature a rear significantly wider, variable-position rear spoiler and a seamless light strip. Apart from the front and rear sections, the entire outer shell is now made from aluminium.

Porsche Taycan to have 400km electric range: Fast charging in just 20 minutes

The new Porsche 911 models will be introduced with a Wet mode, which is a world first. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then set up the vehicle for enhanced safety, by simply pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package).

The warning and brake assist system, also fitted as standard, detects the risk of collisions with moving objects and initiates emergency braking, if necessary. Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera is optionally available for the 911 for the first time. The adaptive cruise control option includes automatic distance control, stop-and-go function, reversible occupant protection and an innovative autonomous Emergency Assist function.