New Porsche 911 Cabriolet unveiled: Drops the top in 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h

Porsche launched the new 911 Coupe about six weeks ago and now the new cabriolet is here. It is one of the new 992-generation 911 with a drop-top. The open-top version of the sports car echoes the modern lines of the Coupe, and it remains a Porsche 911 in Cabriolet form. The fully automatic soft top has an integrated glass rear window and the roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 50 km/h. New hydraulics reduce the opening time to around 12 seconds, and there's an electrically extendable wind deflector that shields the neck from wind impact.

The new 911 Carrera S Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive is powered by a 2,981cc charged six-cylinder boxer engine with 450 hp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm torque between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 911 Carrera S Cabriolet accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (with optional Sport Chrono Package: 3.7 seconds) and can reach speeds up to 306 km/h.

For the first time, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis is available for the 911 Cabriolet. It features harder and shorter springs, more rigid front and rear anti-roll-bars as well as a 10mm lower chassis.

The new 911 cabriolet gets a centrally positioned rev counter, two thin, frameless displays. It gets a 10.9-inch screen of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in the centre.

As a world first, Porsche has included a newly-developed Wet Mode which is offered as standard. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then opt to set up the car with a focus on safety, by pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package).

In terms of safety, Porsche has equipped the 911 Cabriolet with a camera-based warning and brake assist system as standard. A Park Assistant system, including reversing camera, completes the standard configuration of the convertible. Options for the 911 include Night Vision Assist, with a thermal imaging camera, as well as adaptive cruise control with automatic distance control, stop-and-go function and reversible occupant protection.