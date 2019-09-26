New parking rules for Delhi and it’ll cost you more: All you should know

With the growing population in the nation's capital, parking woes are a growing trend for commuters with personal transport. Most vehicles (two and four-wheelers) are forced to park on public streets and are usually parked illegally due to reasons like lack of proper designated parking spaces and infrastructure, or simply poor driving skills and people unwilling to park in locations with infrastructure for personal convenience purposes.

Now the Delhi Government has decided to crack down on illegal parking of vehicles under their Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019. As a part of the new rules, parking fees are said to be hiked soon with a committee, chaired by the transport commissioner will decide of a base parking fee for the whole region. The policy is aimed at encouraging short-duration parking while extended time parking for long hours will see a rise in parking fees. The base fee as well is said to be revised every year. On-Street parking will be priced twice the amount compared with off-street parking under the new guidelines and the fee will also have a dynamic system where rates will be higher during peak hours.

Haphazard parking is a major issue in the city which leads to major congestion and the civic agencies have been told to enforce the new regulations. Civic agencies like DDA will have to submit their plans within a time frame of four months where the body will have to identify and demarcate legal parking spaces while taking pedestrian walkways and paths for emergency vehicles into account. The civic agencies will consider developing open areas near residential as parking lots on chargeable basis. As a part of the charges levied from designated parking lots, a shuttle service will be provided. Parking on footpath prohibited paths will be

The enforcement authority for roads which are 60-foot wide will be the Traffic Police who will be penalising illegally parked vehicles and should the vehicle be towed, the towing charges for vehicles will be paid by the vehicle user. Charges would be set for different categories of vehicles ranging from Rs 200-Rs 2000. Local civic bodies will be enforcing the parking rules at other places. The guidelines also state that the revenue collected from parking should be used for local development.