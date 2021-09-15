New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can’t buy one

The R35 Nissan GT-R has been given the sportscar a much-needed update in Japan. However, the two T-Spec limited edition models will only be sold to select buyers.

Nissan has taken the wraps off of the R35 GT-R T-Spec. Additionally, the Japanese automaker has showcased the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO T-spec. Both these limited edition models will go on sale later this year in October. Only 100 units will be up for grabs and they will only be sold in Japan, and Nissan will also be selective to whom they sell them to.

The Nissan R35 GT-R made its debut a staggering 14 years ago. Endearingly called “Godzilla” ever since the first generation GT-R arrived, it has been one of the most revered cars to ever come out of Japan. However, the R35 generation has gone far too long in the tooth, with modern car lifecycles usually being around seven years, the R35 GT-R has been yet again given an update for MY22.

Additionally, the T-Spec limited edition models carry carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, a special engine cover under the bonnet, and exclusive emblems on the front and rear. Nissan has also added two new body colours — Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade for the T-Spec models. However, under the bonnet, the new GT-R will keep its twin-turbocharged V6. However, Nissan has not spoken about its technical details as yet.

The Track Edition by NISMO T-spec also adds a carbon fibre roof and boot lid and it features more racecar-derived technologies underneath. The Premium Edition T-Spec also offers special interior trims, forged alloy wheels, and a retuned suspension among other changes.

Nissan will be pulling the plug on the GT-R in many markets to come. Due to the recent change in safety regulations announced in Australia, the R35 GT-R will be discontinued in the months to come. A final edition is expected to be on the cards from Nissan. But moving forward, Nissan has changed its approach towards making SUVs and Sportscars in the future, along with making electric models as well. While the R35 GT-R may seem like it is on its way out after literally two lifetimes, and the new Nissan Z around the corner, the next-generation GT-R may be some time away.

