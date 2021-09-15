New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can’t buy one

The R35 Nissan GT-R has been given the sportscar a much-needed update in Japan. However, the two T-Spec limited edition models will only be sold to select buyers.

By:September 15, 2021 4:08 PM

Nissan has taken the wraps off of the R35 GT-R T-Spec. Additionally, the Japanese automaker has showcased the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO T-spec. Both these limited edition models will go on sale later this year in October. Only 100 units will be up for grabs and they will only be sold in Japan, and Nissan will also be selective to whom they sell them to.

The Nissan R35 GT-R made its debut a staggering 14 years ago. Endearingly called “Godzilla” ever since the first generation GT-R arrived, it has been one of the most revered cars to ever come out of Japan. However, the R35 generation has gone far too long in the tooth, with modern car lifecycles usually being around seven years, the R35 GT-R has been yet again given an update for MY22.

Additionally, the T-Spec limited edition models carry carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, a special engine cover under the bonnet, and exclusive emblems on the front and rear. Nissan has also added two new body colours — Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade for the T-Spec models. However, under the bonnet, the new GT-R will keep its twin-turbocharged V6. However, Nissan has not spoken about its technical details as yet.

The Track Edition by NISMO T-spec also adds a carbon fibre roof and boot lid and it features more racecar-derived technologies underneath. The Premium Edition T-Spec also offers special interior trims, forged alloy wheels, and a retuned suspension among other changes.

Nissan will be pulling the plug on the GT-R in many markets to come. Due to the recent change in safety regulations announced in Australia, the R35 GT-R will be discontinued in the months to come. A final edition is expected to be on the cards from Nissan. But moving forward, Nissan has changed its approach towards making SUVs and Sportscars in the future, along with making electric models as well. While the R35 GT-R may seem like it is on its way out after literally two lifetimes, and the new Nissan Z around the corner, the next-generation GT-R may be some time away.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment