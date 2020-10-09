New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

The upcoming Nissan Magnite crossover test mule has been spotted refuelling at a petrol station. Sure looks close to the concept showcased earlier this year.

Image Source: TeamBHP

The Nissan Magnite is set to arrive as the brand’s new model in the sub-compact space. The Magnite SUV concept was showcased earlier this year, however, the official launch is expected sometime in early 2021. The model is currently going through its development phase but a test mule without any concealing film or camouflage has been spotted refuelling at a petrol pump by a TeamBHP member. The image shared on the auto forum clearly shows the rear end design of the car. The model seems to be of a higher-spec variant due to the features which are visible from the image.

The image shows the rear end of the car in its full glory, with only the badges being taped out. The Nissan Magnite is seen in a shade of blue with a white contrast roof. Additionally, the dual-tone alloy wheel design is near identical to the one shown on the concept model. The image suggests that the Magnite from the rear will have an aggressive stance. But the skinny economy tyres do seem to take some of that muscle away. The tail-lamps feature the new LED design which we have seen on the concept. Nissan will also follow the trend of bold badging with the “MAGNITE” lettering on the tailgate.

Nissan Magnite Expected Engine Specs & Price

The Nissan Magnite is expected to use the same platform as the upcoming Renault Kiger. Powering the Nissan could be a choice of two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine with 72hp or a turbo version for the higher-spec models that will allow for 100hp. Manual transmissions are expected to be standard offerings, but the choice of an AMT or CVT automatic cannot be ruled out. The Magnite is set to be a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and others. Thus, pricing is expected to be aggressive starting from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: TeamBHP

