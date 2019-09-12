New Motor Vehicle Act a proposal to save lives, not make revenue: Nitin Gadkari

Provisions under the new Motor Vehicles Act warrant hefty fines for the violation of traffic rules. This has led to mixed reactions from the population. Some states are yet to implement the updated regulations while some have decided to cut down on the fines drastically. In the midst of this, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in an interview to ANI clarified that the new provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act are a proposal to save lives and not generate revenue. He said that the hefty fines will help in the reduction of road accidents as people will now start obeying traffic rules.

The amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, apart from other provision, has also increased the amount payable for fines by a huge amount. In some cases, such as drunk-driving, the fine has gone up by as much as 10 times the original. Recently, we have come across various instances in which an extravagant fine was imposed on road user. In some cases, though the person was stopped by the traffic police for a minor offence, the resultant challan amounted to be quite huge since the said person was not able to present the required documents of the vehicle.

Some rules of the MV Act, which existed even before the implementation of the amendments, are now being implemented strictly. For instance, driving a two-wheeler with sandals/slippers is not allowed and can warrant a fine of Rs 1,000. The implementation of the new regulations has led people scrambling to get their vehicle's papers in order. Long cues are being observed across PUC kiosks. In order to ease the process, the Delhi Government has announced extended hours for the same.