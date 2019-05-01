New model launches take Honda Car India’s sales up by 23% in April 2019

For the month of April 2019, Honda Car India's sales stood at 11,272 units. During the same period last year, the Japanese carmaker sold a total of 9,143 units. This accounts for an increase of 23%. The main reason behind this increase is the new model launches from the brand. Within the current fiscal of 2018-19, Honda has introduced three all-new products in India. These include the second generation iteration of the Amaze sub-compact sedan. The same has received an enthusiastic response from customers and hence, it currently stands as the main competitor for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is the current segment leader.

In addition to Amaze, Honda has also launched the next-generation iteration of the CR-V SUV in India last year. With an all-new design and a feature-packed cabin, the new CR-V has also managed to crank-up the sales figures for the brand to a certain extent. However, the biggest launch by Honda was that of the 10th Generation Civic this year. Contrary to expectations, the D-segment sedan managed to bring home decent numbers for the brand.

Honda has recently discontinued its entry-level offering, the Brio hatchback from its portfolio. The Maruti Swift's competitor was not bringing in enough sales for the brand to justify the upgradation the same is going to need in order to meet the upcoming safety and emission regulations. With this, the Amaze has now become the entry-level offering from the brand in India.

Moving forward, the company believes that the industry is going to face troubled waters. HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said "Going forward, the industry is heading towards a tougher year impacting sales due to volatility in fuel prices, increase in car prices owing to new regulations and stricter inventory control for a smooth switchover to BS VI regime by year end,"