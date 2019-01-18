New Mini Cooper S 60 Years Edition is the Mini of your dreams!

Arguably one of the most iconic car companies in the world, Mini has just completed 60 years and to celebrate the same the company has just introduced a 60 Years Edition. The new special anniversary edition car gets a new British Racing Green IV paint finish, special anniversary design bonnet stripes, piano black exterior trim, exclusive 17-inch light alloy wheels in 60 Years 2-tone, and blacked out roof along with exterior mirror caps.

The interiors on the car feature 60 Years emblems and unique dark brown leather with contrast stitching. While on the features part, it gets a larger 8.8-inch touch display enabled with Satellite Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets wireless charging, a rearview camera, folding exterior mirrors and Park Distance Control (PDC) at both the ends.

In terms of mechanicals, it remains identical using the same 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering close to 189bhp and 207Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The car has a claimed acceleration figure of 0-100km/h in close to 6.7 seconds and is good enough to hit the top speed of 237km/h.

The car will be limited to just 500 units for the U.K, while the car will also be available in other countries. The car costs around 29,990 pounds (equivalent to Rs 27.5 lakh), and deliveries of the same will commence in March 2019.

Since Mini has a decent following in the Indian car market, the company will hopefully bring the limited units of the same to Indian shores soon.

