New MG ZS EV launched at Rs. 21.99 lakh: Updated styling, bigger battery pack & more

The updated MG ZS EV goes on sale in the Indian market today with a new larger battery pack and powerful motor to offer more range and performance.

MG Motor India has today launched the updated ZS EV in the Indian market. After being in the news for quite some time, the facelifted rendition of the electric SUV has finally made it to the public today. It now starts from Rs. 21.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, it will be available in two trims – Excite and Exclusive. The MG ZS EV was first introduced in our market in 2020, and it was the company’s second product in the Indian market. Now, after being on sale for over two years, it gets a much-needed makeover.

Updates on the styling front include a new dual-tone bumper that incorporates a non-functional, body-painted radiator grille. In comparison to the older chrome-finished unit, this goes well with the EV-specific design of the car. The front-end is inspired by the newly-launched Astor, and it isn’t a tough finding. Thanks to the new pair of slender-looking headlamps.

Around the sides, the silhouette remains unchanged for the large part. However, the use of a new design for the alloy wheels makes the side profile look fresh. The tail of the facelifted ZS EV also boasts some distinctions, like the new set of tail lamps and reprofiled bumper.

The interior of the electric SUV follows the same suit as the Astor. A larger 10-inch touchscreen sits on the dashboard, and it now gets over 75 connected car features, 7-inch digital instrument console, and digital key. The ZS EV comes with a long list of equipment this time, which even includes ADAS. Consequently, the list gets the addition of adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, 360-degree parking camera, blind-spot monitoring and more.

The big change, however, is the inclusion of a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack. The 2022 MG ZS EV boast a power bump with a peak power output of 173.5 bhp with capability of doing the 0-100 kmph run in just 8.5 seconds. Nevertheless, it also boasts an increased range of 461 kms. In the Indian market, it will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona.

Also Read – Tata Nexon is the best-selling SUV of the country for February 2022