New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

It is likely that another top variant - Savvy- might be introduced in the MG Hector line-up. This version could also get 4x4 capability as well as ADAS features from the Gloster.

By:January 2, 2021 3:55 PM
MG Hector Facebook group

The MG Hector is getting a facelift. The SUV which is barely two years old in the Indian car scene has now been spotted with fresh details. This particular facelifted version wasn’t spotted testing but was instead at a showroom. The new MG Hector facelift gets a new grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black and beige cabin and many others. It may be noted that MG is due to launch the new Hector 7-seater this month. The company is expected to carry forward the same styling elements for this 7-seater as the 6-seater version. The only change, a source tells us, will be the addition of the bench seat in the middle. It could also be a good time to introduce the facelifted 5-seater model as showrooms tell us that sales of these are higher than the 6-seat version. Expect a slightly higher entry price tag than the current Rs 12.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

Images from MG Hector Facebook group

MG India has made changes to the infotainment system and it might include the chit chat feature that was earlier exclusive to the 6-seater model, as can be seen in the MG Hector Facebook group images. An auto-dimming IRVM has been now given as well. It is likely that another top variant – Savvy- might be introduced in the Hector line-up. This version could also get 4×4 capability as well as ADAS features from the Gloster. Needless to say, this will be available only with the diesel engine and could cost around Rs 24 lakh.

Images from MG Hector Facebook group

The choice of engines will remain the same as before. However, we have a strong hunch that there could also be a diesel-automatic this time around. While being a costly proposition, customers will definitely appreciate the ease of an automatic. Its been nearly a year since even Tata Motors brought out an automatic version of the Fiat-source 2.0-litre, 170hp/350Nm diesel engine in the Harrier. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol will continue with its mild hybrid as well as the regular version.

Images: MG Hector on Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

FASTag deadline extended: Indian highway toll plazas to go cashless by this date

FASTag deadline extended: Indian highway toll plazas to go cashless by this date

Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women's One Make selection round in January

Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women's One Make selection round in January

Signing off 2020 with a Mumbai-Alibaug road trip in a new Mahindra Thar diesel

Signing off 2020 with a Mumbai-Alibaug road trip in a new Mahindra Thar diesel

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand's India website ahead of launch: Here's what to expect!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand's India website ahead of launch: Here's what to expect!

Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here's how much you can save!

Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here's how much you can save!

7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity

Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity

Post-Lockdown Road Trip: 5 things we learnt in the Jeep Compass

Post-Lockdown Road Trip: 5 things we learnt in the Jeep Compass

600+ operators, 40,000+ cars using Mind Your Fleet: Here's how this fleet management platform works

600+ operators, 40,000+ cars using Mind Your Fleet: Here's how this fleet management platform works