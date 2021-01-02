New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

It is likely that another top variant - Savvy- might be introduced in the MG Hector line-up. This version could also get 4x4 capability as well as ADAS features from the Gloster.

MG Hector Facebook group

The MG Hector is getting a facelift. The SUV which is barely two years old in the Indian car scene has now been spotted with fresh details. This particular facelifted version wasn’t spotted testing but was instead at a showroom. The new MG Hector facelift gets a new grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black and beige cabin and many others. It may be noted that MG is due to launch the new Hector 7-seater this month. The company is expected to carry forward the same styling elements for this 7-seater as the 6-seater version. The only change, a source tells us, will be the addition of the bench seat in the middle. It could also be a good time to introduce the facelifted 5-seater model as showrooms tell us that sales of these are higher than the 6-seat version. Expect a slightly higher entry price tag than the current Rs 12.84 lakh, ex-showroom.



MG India has made changes to the infotainment system and it might include the chit chat feature that was earlier exclusive to the 6-seater model, as can be seen in the MG Hector Facebook group images. An auto-dimming IRVM has been now given as well. It is likely that another top variant – Savvy- might be introduced in the Hector line-up. This version could also get 4×4 capability as well as ADAS features from the Gloster. Needless to say, this will be available only with the diesel engine and could cost around Rs 24 lakh.



The choice of engines will remain the same as before. However, we have a strong hunch that there could also be a diesel-automatic this time around. While being a costly proposition, customers will definitely appreciate the ease of an automatic. Its been nearly a year since even Tata Motors brought out an automatic version of the Fiat-source 2.0-litre, 170hp/350Nm diesel engine in the Harrier. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol will continue with its mild hybrid as well as the regular version.



